June 20
The Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host a teen Nintendo club at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Teens may bring their own controllers. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
June 21
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will screen “She Said,” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Club will be holding its all-day Bridge Fundraising Event for Alzheimer’s research at the Golden Isles Bridge Center, 114 Skylane Court, St. Simons Island, at 9:30 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided by members at noon. Donations are encouraged. For details, visit bridgewebs.com/goldenisles.
Glynn Visual Arts 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island will be holding an introductory weaving workshop from noon to 1 p.m. Participants will learn how to make a loom and basic weaving techniques. It is free. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
June 22
The Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host a teen juggling workshop at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The instructor will be Ron Anglin, professional juggler. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation is hosting its Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk at Village Creek Landing, 526 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. It will feature music from Backbeat Boulevard and food by City Market Food Truck. Doors open at 5 p.m., remarks will commence at 6 p.m., and the band will continue from 6 to 9 p.m. It will be open to the public. For details, visit www.gaalz.org.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
June 22 to 24
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will be offering a three-day workshop for learning a simple method for painting flowers in oils and/or acrylics. Participants will will learn how to simplify complex floral shapes and depict form thru observation of light and shadow patterns. The total cost of participation for non-members is $595. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
June 23
The Downtown Development Authority will continue its Brunswick Music District series on multiple Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m. in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. The Anders Thomsen Trio will perform. It is free.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, is holding a two-hour pottery workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants will make a fun and functional pottery piece. The fee for participation is $46 for non-members.
June 24
The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series featuring Thunderbird Blues Band. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m. in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. It is free.
Unity in the Community will host its third annual Veterans’ and Active Duty Military Banquet at 6 p.m. at Selden Park Gym, 100 Genoa Martin Blvd., Brunswick. It is a free event honoring veterans, active duty members and their families. Semi formal dress is recommended but not required. For more information, call 912-574-4484.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will be holding its Volunteer Convening at 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Wake Up Coffee on 3349 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick. For more information or to RSVP, visit glynnenvironmental.org/events.
The Glynn Amateur Radio Association is holding a demonstration of radio capabilities at its annual Field Day event at 2 p.m. at Blythe Island Regional Park, 6616 Blythe Island Drive, Brunswick. It is open to the public.
Forward Brunswick will be holding its farmer’s market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. SNAP and EBT benefits will be accepted.
“Contempt of Court,” SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick a non-mystery interactive comedy from David Landau, the inventor of interactive dinner theater, will be performed at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St. For details and tickets, visit SoGloGallery.com.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will be holding an introductory alcohol inks class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $65 for non-members. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
June 24 to 25
St. Simons Island Antique Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at Postell Park, 532 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
June 26
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The Glynn County Democrats will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 1919 Glynn Ave, No. 7, Brunswick. The public program will feature an update on Habitat for Humanity of Glynn County by the executive director Becca Randall. Light refreshments will be served afterward.
June 28
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
June 29
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, located at 1509 Union St., in Brunswick, will hold its monthly public trivia night. Bar opens at 5:30 p.m., kitchen serves at 6 p.m. and the game, hosted by Gary Moore, will start at 7 p.m. Prizes will be available.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The 2023 Chamber Gala will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 N. Beachview Drive, on Jekyll Island. The event will feature the annual chamber dinner, awards and a silent auction. Tickets are $80 per person or $640 for a table of eight. For details, call 912-265-0620.