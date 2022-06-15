Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Thursday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Lindsay Moore, author of an author and illustrator from Northern Michigan, at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. She will speak on her book, “Ocean: A Sea Turtle’s Incredible Journey Home” at the event which will fall on World Turtle Day. For details or to register, visit litguildssi.org.
Coastal Photographers Guild’s regular monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at SoGlo Art Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The main presentation will be by Lindsey Adkison, editor of Golden Isles Magazine and lifestyle editor at The Brunswick News. She will share a program on photography in publishing and how publishers work with photographers to share their work. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
June 16 to 19
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its Up/Recycled Art event will be held from 8 a.m. June 16 to 8 p.m. June 19. There will be an auction open for bidding. The auction link may be viewed at kgib.org.
June 17
The St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition will host its annual “Taste of Gullah” from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center, 291 South Harrington Road. The event will include food trucks and vendors serving traditional Gullah favorites. There will also be a book signing by Kevin Mitchell and performances by Chip Wilson and the Golden Isles Elite Singers. Advance tickets for the fundraising event are $30. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. A donation of $10 includes fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies, iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912 264-1389. Orders begin after 10:45 a.m. with free delivery on orders of six or more.
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will present Disney’s High School Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. June 16, 17 and 18. There will also be a 3 p.m. show June 19. All shows will be at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It is hosted by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
June 18
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “A Higher Place in Heaven” by Georgia playwright Pamela Parker at 8 p.m. June 18 and 25. There will be 3 p.m. shows at 3 p.m. June 19 and 25. Tickets are $25 per person. It includes snacks and beverages. To purchase those or for more information, visit SoGloGallery.com.
July 18 to 23
Glynn Visual Arts will hold the “Flights of Fancy” summer camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for people ages 7 and up. The camp will be instructed by Catherine Durrett. At the end of the week, there will be an art show. For details visit glynnvisualarts.org.
June 20
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It will be having a half off sale on all DVDs and CDs through June 30.