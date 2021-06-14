Through June
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will host Cullen Peck’s exhibition, “A Book of Saints.” The show explores the way human beings, particularly children, create mythologies out of everyday life. The exhibit will be on display through June 25.
Registration is currently open for the Golden Isles Track Club’s annual Sunshine Festival 5K Race and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held at 7 a.m. (5K) and 8 a.m. (fun run) at Mallery Park on St. Simons Island. Prices for registration vary depending on race and date of participant sign up. For more information, visit www.goldenislestrack.club.
June 14
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Bookstore, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2. Audiobooks, DVDs and music are also available for purchase.
June 15
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3105 Wildwood Dr., Brunswick. The Brunswick Police Department will offer a presentation.
June 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
June 17 to 20
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will stage “Bye Bye Birdie,” Young Performers Edition, at 7 p.m. June 17, 18, 19 and at 3 p.m. June 20 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are now available. Adult GIAH members are $15 and $10 for senior members; nonmember admission are adults $20 and $15 for seniors. Day of show tickets increases by $5. The cost for students (with ID) is always $5 each. To purchase advance tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
June 19
Jameson Gregg, author of “Uncorked & Off the Chain: Offbeat Ramblings of a Zany Comic,” will host a book signing from 3 to 6 p.m. at Brogen’s North, 3600 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will stage “Fully Committed” at 8 p.m. June 19 and 26. There will be a 3 p.m. show June 20 and 27. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person. For details or to purchase tickets, visit soglogallery.com.
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a book signing with author Angela Bennett from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the library 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Bennett’s book is “Let the Rest of Your Day Be the Best of Your Day.”
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
June 20
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its music series called A Little Light Music featuring the Funk Brotherhood at 7 pm. on the lawn of the lighthouse on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For news and weather updates during the concert season, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or the society’s Facebook page.
June 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
June 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
June 28
Ashantilly, 1312 Bond Road, Darien, will host a free event featuring young letterpress artists who are engaging in a Summer of Moveable Type program. The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the historic site. For details, visit ashantillycenter.org.
June 30
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Love Sarah” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island theater. A $3 donation is requested and masks are required.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.