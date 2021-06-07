Through June
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, is currently hosting Cullen Peck’s exhibition, “A Book of Saints.” It explores the way human beings create mythologies out of everyday life. The exhibit will be on display through June 25.
Registration is currently open for the Golden Isles Track Club’s annual Sunshine Festival 5K Race and 1 Mile Fun Run. It will be held at 7 a.m. (5K) and 8 a.m. (fun run) July 4 at Mallery Park on St. Simons Island. Prices for registration vary depending on race and date of sign up. For more information, visit www.goldenislestrack.club.
June 7
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2. Audiobooks, DVDs and music are also available.
June 9
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “The Guilty” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island theater. It is in Danish with English subtitles. A $3 donation is requested, and masks are required.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
June 12
The Blue Door, 1706 2nd St., Brunswick, will host British blues artist Alex Lopez and his band, The Xpress, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door or via Eventbrite. For details, visit the Blue Door’s Facebook page.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
June 15
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3105 Wildwood Dr., Brunswick. The Brunswick Police Department will offer a presentation.
June 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
June 17 to 20
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will stage “Bye Bye Birdie,” Young Performers Edition, at 7 p.m. June 17, 18 and 19. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. June 20 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are now available. Admission for adult GIAH members is $15 and $10 for senior members; non-member admission is $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. The cost for students (with ID) is always $5 each. To purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
June 19
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be on hand. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a book signing with author Angela Bennet from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the library 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Her book is “Let the Rest of Your Day Be the Best of Your Day.”
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
June 20
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its music series called A Little Light Music featuring the Funk Brotherhood at 7 p.m. on the St. Simons Island lighthouse’s lawn. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For news and weather updates during the concert season, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
June 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
June 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
June 30
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Love Sarah” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island theater. A $3 donation is requested and masks are required.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
July 3
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.are