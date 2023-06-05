June 5
Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host a teen robotics camp from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The camp will be held June 5, 7, 9, 12 and 14. It is for rising sixth graders. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
June 7
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Marie Bostwick and Karen White at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. They will discuss their novel “Esme Cahill Fails Spectacularly.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
June 8
The Creekside Concerts are held from 5 to 9 p.m. at 526 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. The events, offered to adults only, include a cash bar and local food trucks. Rider will perform. Admission is free. For an ongoing schedule, visit villagecreeklanding.com/calendar/golden-hour-5.
The June Democratic Women’s Luncheon will be held 12:30 p.m. at Halyard’s Restaurant on St. Simons Island. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson will be the guest speaker. For more information, email vickiegreene@bellsouth.net.
June 9
The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series continues on multiple Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m.in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. The Page Brothers will perform. It is free.
June 10
The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series continues on multiple Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m.in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s in downtown Brunswick. Rosatoi will perform. It is free.
June 11
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host Lillian Wingate, Bulloch County Library’s Regional Genealogy and Local History coordinator. She will present a program at 2 p.m. via Zoom. It is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org
June 13
Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host a teen anime club at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Teens will screen a couple of episodes of the anime “Spy X Family.” For details, visit moglibraries.org.
Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick. Local police will share reports of the latest incidents in the area.
June 15
Braver Angels, a national organization that seeks to unite conservative, liberal and independent Americans, will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. at Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The goal is to promote harmony and unity.
June 15 to 19 and from June 26 to 30
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a summer camp for kids titled Clay and Collage. There will be a variety of other summer programs taking place. For a complete listing or more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
June 15 to 18
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Golden Isles Penguin Project, featuring “The Lion King Jr.” at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday. For details or tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.