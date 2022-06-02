Friday
The 36th annual Georgia Artists with Disabilities Exhibition of Winners will be on display at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick through June 28. A reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. during the First Friday block party in downtown. The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday or by appointment.
June 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
June 6
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The Tri-Area Association of Brookman, Buckswamp and Fancy Bluff will meet at 7 p.m. at 4093 Hwy. 82, Brunswick. The speaker will be Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste. The theme will be Working to Build a Better Community.
June 7
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Jingle Davis and photographer Ben Galland at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino in room 108, 530 Beachview Drive. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
June 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Belfast,” which is rated PG-13, at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
June 9
St. Simons Land Trust will host a Movie Night Under the Oaks and show the Disney classic “The Jungle Book” for families to enjoy for free. The picnic begins at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. at the St. Simons Land Trust’s Backyard, 1810 Frederica Road. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Alcohol is not permitted, and event registration is required. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
June 11
Righton Books will be hosting a book signing at 2 p.m. to celebrate the publication of local author Jingle Davis and local photographer Ben Galland’s new book “Following the Tabby Trail: Where Coastal History is Captured in Unique Oyster-Shell Structures.” The book will be available online at bookshop.org/shop/rightonbooks.
June 12
The Coastal Genealogical Society will host genealogist Stacy Cole who will present “Reading Courthouse Records: Tips and Tricks” from 2 to 3 p.m. online via Zoom. It is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.
June 13
The Hofwyl Junior Ranger camp for ages 6 to 8 will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 13 through 16. The camp will be at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. Campers will learn about being a park ranger, participate in activities, and become Junior Rangers. Admission costs $45 per child and $50 for late registration. For more information, call 912-264-7333 or visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
June 14
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick. A Brunswick Police Department will detail incidents in the area.
June 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Lindsay Moore, author of an author and illustrator from Northern Michigan, at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. She will speak on her book, “Ocean: A Sea Turtle’s Incredible Journey Home” at the event which will fall on World Turtle Day. For details or to register, visit litguildssi.org.
Coastal Photographers Guild’s regular monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at SoGlo Art Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The main presentation will be by Lindsey Adkison, editor of Golden Isles Magazine and lifestyle editor at The Brunswick News. She will share a program on photography in publishing and how publishers work with photographers to share their work. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
June 17
The St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition will host its annual “Taste of Gullah” from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center, 291 South Harrington Road. The event will include food trucks and vendors serving traditional Gullah favorites. There will also be a book signing by Kevin Mitchel and performances by Chip Wilson and the Golden Isles Elite Singers. Advance tickets for the fundraising event are $30. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
June 16 to 19
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will present Disney’s High School Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. June 16, 17 and 18. There will also be a 3 p.m. show June 19. All shows will be at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It is hosted by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
June 20 to 24
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Filmmaking Camp for ages 13 to 18 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The camp will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Tuition is $225. To register, email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
June 25
Main Street will host a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown St. Marys. The deadline to sign up is June 17. To sign up, call 912-510-6830 or email mainstreet@stmarysga.gov.
June 27
The Hofwyl Junior Ranger camp for ages 9 to 12 will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 27 through June 30. The camp will be at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. Admission costs $45 per child and $50 for late registration. For more information, call 912-264-7333 or visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
June 27 to July 1
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Magical Mystery Hat Tour from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The camp will include a number of stories that feature hats. It is for ages 6 to 7. Tuition is $225 and registration is required. To sign up, email artsed@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
July 4
The St. Simons Island Sunshine Festival will be held throughout the day in and around the St. Simons Island Village. Festivities begin with the Golden Isles Track Club’s Sunshine Festival 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. The races begin at 7 a.m. at Mallery Park. For more information or to register, visit goldenislestrack.club. A golf cart parade will be held at 2:30 p.m., proceeding from Mallery Park through the village. A fireworks display will be held at dusk at the Pier.
Brunswick’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July will begin at 6 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A fireworks display will begin at dusk over the East River.
Jekyll Island’s Fourth of July event with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. Viewing areas include Great Dunes Park and Oceanview Beach Park. Admission to the island increases to $12 on the date. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.
July 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Summerland,” which is rated PG, at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
July 11 to 15
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Camp Create for ages 8 to 12 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tuition is $225. To register, email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
July 18 to 23
Glynn Visual Arts will hold the “Flights of Fancy” summer camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for people ages 7 and up. The camp will be instructed by Catherine Durrett and artist will use a variety of mediums to create whimsical fantasy art work. At the end of the week, there will be an art show for the camp to celebrate all of their work. To sign up, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
July 25 to 29
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Camp Create for ages 12 to 14 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tuition is $225. To register, email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
July 30
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Members of the Apex Theatre Studio from Jacksonville will perform their way through all 37 of Shakespeare’s tragedies, comedies and histories. Member tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Non-member tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Tickets increase $5 on the day of the show. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
August 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series “Falling for Figaro,” which is not rated, at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
August 28
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Still Standing: A Tribute to Elton John at 7 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a chair and/or blanket. Tickets are $15 per person. Those 12 and under will be admitted for free. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.