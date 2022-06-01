Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit St. Simons Island Library.
June 3
The 36th annual Georgia Artists with Disabilities Exhibition of winners will be on display at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick through June 28. A reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. during First Friday. The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.
June 4
June 6
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The Tri-Area Association of Brookman, Buckswamp and Fancy Bluff will meet at 7 p.m. at 4093 Hwy. 82, Brunswick. The speaker will be Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste. The theme will be Working to Build a Better Community.
June 7
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Jingle Davis and photographer Ben Galland at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino in room 108, 530 Beachview Drive. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
June 8
June 9
St. Simons Land Trust will host a Movie Night Under the Oaks and show the Disney classic “The Jungle Book” for families to enjoy for free. The picnic begins at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. at the St. Simons Land Trust’s Backyard, 1810 Frederica Road. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Alcohol is not permitted and event registration is required. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
June 11
Righton Books will be hosting a book signing at 2 p.m. to celebrate the publication of local author Jingle Davis and local photographer Ben Galland’s new book “Following the Tabby Trail: Where Coastal History is Captured in Unique Oyster-Shell Structures”. The book will be available online at bookshop.org.
June 12
The Coastal Genealogical Society will host genealogist Stacy Cole who will present “Reading Courthouse Records: Tips and Tricks” from 2 to 3 p.m. online via Zoom. It is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.
June 13
The Hofwyl Junior Ranger camp for ages 6 to 8 will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 13 through 16. The camp will be at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. Campers will learn about being a park ranger, participate in activities, and become Junior Rangers. Admission costs $45 per child and $50 for late registration. For more information, call 912-264-7333 or visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
June 14
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA will meet at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick. A Brunswick Police Department will detail incidents in the area.
June 15
June 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Lindsay Moore, author of an author and illustrator from Northern Michigan, at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. She will speak on her book, “Ocean: A Sea Turtle’s Incredible Journey Home” at the event which will fall on World Turtle Day. For details or to register, visit litguildssi.org.
Coastal Photographers Guild’s regular monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at SoGlo Art Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The main presentation will be by Lindsey Adkison, editor of Golden Isles Magazine and lifestyle editor at the Brunswick News. She will share a program on photography in publishing and how publishers work with photographers to share their work. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
June 17
The St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition will host its annual “Taste of Gullah” from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center, 291 South Harrington Road. The event will include food trucks and vendors serving traditional Gullah favorites. There will also be a book signing by Kevin Mitchel and performances by Chip Wilson and the Golden Isles Elite Singers. Advance tickets for the fundraising event are $30. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
June 16 to 19
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will present Disney’s High School Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. June 16, 17 and 18. There will also be a 3 p.m. show June 19. All shows will be at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It is hosted by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
June 18
