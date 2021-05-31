Through June
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, A Book of Saints Exhibition, Cullen Peck’s exhibition “A Book of Saints” explores the way human beings, particularly children, create mythologies out of everyday life. The exhibit will be on display through June 25.
Albert Fendig’s Plein Air Affair Traveling Show/Exhibition will be on display at the McIntosh Art Association’s Old Jail, 404 North Way, Darien, for June and July. It is open every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the exception of Wednesday. Those hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details, visit mcintoshartassociation.com.
June 2
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
June 4
The Taste of Gullah will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Harrington School, 291 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. It will be a celebration for the re-opening of the Harrington School. There will be authentic Gullah cuisine, live entertainment, storytellers and a book signing. The cost is $25 per person and all proceeds will go toward the nonprofit. For details, visit ssiheritagecoalition.org or call 912-634-0330.
June 5
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Southern Riders Association will hold a fundraising ride titled Those in Need Dice Ride benefitting Saved By Grace. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at 1745 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick. The cost is $20 per bike. There will also be raffles and food. For details, visit the Southern Riders Association’s Facebook page or call Carl at 912-506-5993.
The Brunswick Art Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the pocket parks along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. For additional information, please contact Kimberly Fennell of Blue Cottage Artist Market at 912-571-8994 or Lucy Brous of Creative Frameworks at 912-966-1043.
June 6
Communities in Schools will host Junealaya from 6 to 9 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. The Tuten Brothers from Nashville, Tenn., will perform. For details or tickets, contact Casey Cate at 912-223-4641 or email ccate@cisglynn.org.
June 9
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “The Guilty” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island theater. It is in Danish with English subtitles. A $3 donation is requested and masks are required.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
June 12
The Blue Door, 1706 2nd St., Brunswick, will host British blues artist Alex Lopez and his band, The Xpress, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door or through Eventbrite. For details, visit the Blue Door’s Facebook page.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host its Second Saturday Storytime at 10:30 a.m. The book will be “The Pout-Pout Fish and Mad, Mad Day.”
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will hosts book signing featuring William Rawlings and his new book “Lighthouses of the Georgia Coast” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the store.
June 15
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick. The Brunswick Police Department will offer a presentation.
June 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
June 17 to 20
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will stage “Bye Bye Birdie,” Young Performers Edition, at 7 p.m. June 17, 18, 19 and at 3 p.m. June 20 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are now available. Adult GIAH members are $15 and $10 for senior members; nonmember admission are adults $20 and $15 for seniors. Day of show tickets increases by $5. The cost for students (with ID) is always $5 each. To purchase advance tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
June 19
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a book signing with author Angela Bennet from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the library 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Bennett’s book is “Let the Rest of Your Day Be the Best of Your Day.”
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
June 20
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its music series called A Little Light Music featuring the Funk Brotherhood at 7 pm. on the lawn of the lighthouse on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For news and weather updates during the concert season, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or the society’s Facebook page.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring William Rawlings and his book “Lighthouses of the Georgia Coast” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.,