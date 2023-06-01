June 1
The St. Simons Island Art Stroll will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in four galleries along Frederica Road. Participating galleries are Anderson Fine Art Gallery, Anderson Annex Gallery, ArtTrends Gallery and Wallin Gallery. A variety of art will be featured and light refreshments will be served.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a new exhibition titled Coastal Perspective by artist Dan McGrath. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the art center. Light refreshments will be served. The show will be available for viewing through June 30. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
June 2
First Friday, a monthly downtown block party, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle and surrounding streets. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series on multiple Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m.in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. Boiling Point will perform. It is free.
June 3
The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series continues on multiple Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m.in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. Dave Dale will perform. It is free.
A Meet the Artist event with artist Tom Sweeney will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Golden Isles Welcome Center, 529 Beachview Drive. St. Simons Island. The theme will be the Spirit of the Golden Isles. It will be on display through June 30.
June 4
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its ongoing concert series A Little Light Music from 7 to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. Squirt Gun will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. For details, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
June 5
Camp Jekyll Summer 4-H Camp will be held weekly, Monday through Friday, through the summer. It will visit various island locations but will be based at the 4-H center. For details, visit georgia4h.org.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host a teen robotics camp from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The camp will be held June 5, 7, 9, 12 and 14. It is for rising sixth graders. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
June 7
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Marie Bostwick and Karen White at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. They will discuss their novel “Esme Cahill Fails Spectacularly.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
June 8
The Creekside Concerts are held from 5 to 9 p.m. at 526 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. bi-weekly concerts. The events, offered to adults only, include a cash bar and local food trucks. Rider will perform. Admission is free. For an ongoing schedule, visit villagecreeklanding.com/calendar/golden-hour-5.
The June Democratic Women’s Luncheon will be held 12:30 p.m. at Halyard’s Restaurant on St. Simons Island. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson will be the guest speaker. For more information, email vickiegreene@bellsouth.net.
June 9
The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series continues on multiple Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m.in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. The Page Brothers will perform. It is free.
June 10
The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series continues on multiple Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m.in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. Rosatoi will perform. It is free.
June 13
Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host a teen anime club at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Teens will screen a couple of episodes of the anime “Spy X Family.” For details, visit moglibraries.org.
Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick. Local police will share reports of the latest incidents in the area.
June 15 to 19 and from June 26 to 30
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive. St. Simons Island, will host a summer camp for kids titled Clay and Collage. There will be a variety of other summer programs taking place. For a complete listing or more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.