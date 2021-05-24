Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2, plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation will host an event to celebrate the closing on Glynn Haven Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the park site. Del Sur will be grilling sandwiches at the location and donating the profits to the initiative. For details, visit coastalgeorgiafoundation.org.
May 25
Play Readers, Golden Isles Arts and Humanities’ book club, will host “A Streetcar Named Desire” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. A discussion about author Tennessee Williams will also be held. For details or to join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
May 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening for the exhibit “A Book of Saints” by Cullen Peck from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the art center. It will be catered by Taste Toscana. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
May 27
The STAR Foundation will host Stargazing, a low country boil event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $85 per person. There will be cocktails, Southern cuisine by Halyards, music by Owen Plant and a men’s crazy pants contest. For details, visit starfoundation.org.
May 28
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will be holding its Friday Fire with Elizabeth Holladay, pottery studio manager. Participants will pottery pieces in a relaxed atmosphere. The class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the art center. For details or to register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Red Joan” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 500 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit litguildssi.org.
May 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
The Veterans Council of the Golden Isles will hold a Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located off Newcastle St., Brunswick. Medal of Honor winner and retired Marine Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston will deliver the address.
May 30
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Sounds By the Sea, featuring Phil Morrison, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Those under 6 years old will be admitted for free. For details, visit www.goldenislesarts.org, call 912-262-6934 or email info@goldenislesarts.org.
May 31
The Rotary Club of St. Simons will host Taps at Twilight at 6:45 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. A number of musical performers will be on hand, including Luis Haza who will play the National Anthem on violin. Leslie Mattingly will lead the audience in “God Bless America.” Lt. Col. Stephan Bolton, garrison commander at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, will deliver the Memorial Day address. For details, visit www.ssirotary.org.