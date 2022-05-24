Today
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program featuring “Death of a Salesman” by Arthur Miller at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the play can be checked out of the local library or purchased online. For details or for the Zoom link, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. daily to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Disabled American Veterans No. 36 (DAV) will host a meeting at 6 p.m. at 1 Community Action Drive, Brunswick. A meal will be provided by Chik-Fil-A.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge 691 will hold a special trivia fundraising event at 7 p.m. hosted by “Jeopardy Jeff” Lane. The event is open to the public with a $5 donation per person. All proceeds benefit the Georgia Elks Aidmore Children’s Center. The team composition is a maximum of five people and prizes will be awarded throughout the game. The cash bar will be open and complementary finger foods will be provided.
Friday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s will host its film series featuring “The Truffle Hunters” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Golden Isles Chapter 887 of the AARP will meet at noon at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Highway, Brunswick.
Saturday
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering free Vessel Safety Checks from 9 A.m. to 1 p.m. at Morningstar Marina, 206 Marina Drive, St. Simons Island. For details, contact Ted Dubose at 912-258-8402 or ted.dubose@gmail.com.
May 29
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a concert featuring Michael Hulett at 7 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket. Picnic suppers are also welcome. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
May 30
The St. Simons Rotary Club will present Taps at Twilight at 6:45 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Lt. Col. Steve Bolton, Hunter Army Airfield Commander and Special Forces officer. The Golden Isles Community Band beginning at 5:45 p.m. Leslie Mattingly will sing the National Anthem. Trumpet for Taps will be played by Ann Marie Stirewait of the Golden Isles Brass Choir. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating. The event is free and open to the public.
May 31
Golden Isles Non-Fiction Book Club will host its first meeting at 6 p.m. at 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Attendees are asked to bring two or three title suggestions. For more information, visit moglibraries.org.
June 4
The inaugural Brunswick Wellness Walk, Run, Bike Event will begin at 8 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way. The event will end at Mary Ross Park for a Kid’s Fun Day Event. Registration is $10 each and includes a t-shirt. The deadline to register is May 27. To register online, visit BrunswickGA.org. For more information email info@cityofbrunswick-ga.gov.
June 7
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Jingle Davis and photographer Ben Galland at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino in room 108, 530 Beachview Drive. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
June 9
St. Simons Land Trust will host a Movie Night Under the Oaks and show the Disney classic “The Jungle Book” for families to enjoy for free. The picnic begins at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. at the St. Simons Land Trust’s Backyard, 1810 Frederica Road. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Alcohol is not permitted and event registration is required. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
June 11
Righton Books will be hosting a book signing at 2 p.m. to celebrate the publication of local author Jingle Davis and local photographer Ben Galland’s new book “Following the Tabby Trail: Where Coastal History is Captured in Unique Oyster-Shell Structures”. The book will be published on June 1 and will be available online at bookshop.org.
June 13
The Hofwyl Junior Ranger camp for ages 6 to 8 will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 13 through 16. The camp will be at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. Campers will learn about being a park ranger, participate in activities, and become Junior Rangers. Admission costs $45 per child and $50 for late registration. For more information, call 912-264-7333 or visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
June 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Lindsay Moore, author of an author and illustrator from Northern Michigan, at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. She will speak on her book, “Ocean: A Sea Turtle’s Incredible Journey Home” at the event which will fall on World Turtle Day. For details or to register, visit litguildssi.org.
June 17
The St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition will host its annual “Taste of Gullah” from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center, 291 South Harrington Road. The event will include food trucks and vendors serving traditional Gullah favorites. There will also be a book signing by Kevin Mitchel and performances by Chip Wilson and the Golden Isles Elite Singers. Advance tickets for the fundraising event are $30. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.