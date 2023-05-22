Through May
SoGlo Art Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host the annual of Hofwyl Plein Air exhibition at the Horton Gallery at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.
May 22
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
May 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Kathleen Brewin Lewis at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drrive. St. Simons Island. She will discuss her collection of poems “Magicicada & Other Marvels.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host PlayReaders at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. It will feature a discussion of the farce, “Noises Off” by Michael Frayn. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org or by call 912-262-6934.
May 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will screen “The Good House,” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested. The group also operates bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino. Hardbacks are $4 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
Coastal Wildscapes will host a Backyard Wildlife Care and Protection lecture at 10 a.m. at Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy., 99, Darien. The coast is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. For details, visit coastalwildscapes.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
May 25
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host author and journalist Dirk Smillie, who will present the Coastal Georgia Historical Society’s Spring Program, “Tabloid Trailblazer: Alicia Patterson’s Extraordinary Life in Georgia and New York.” It will be held at 6 p.m. at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church. It will also be available via live stream. The lecture is free for CGHS members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Creekside Concerts are held from 5 to 9 p.m. at 526 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. bi-weekly concerts. The events, offered to adults only, include a cash bar and local food trucks. The Pine Box Dwellers will perform. Admission is free. For an ongoing schedule, visit villagecreeklanding.com/calendar/golden-hour-5.
May 26
Chapter 887 of the AARP will host its monthly meeting and luncheon at 11 a.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. All AARP members are welcome. Member Sam Frazier will give a presentation in honor of Memorial Day.
May 26 to 28
The 220th Commemoration of Igbo Landing will include a number of events from May 26 to 28. There will be a welcome day with on site registration from noon to 5 p.m. May 26 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1047 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. From 2 to 4 p.m. there will be tours of the Igbo Landing site. On May 27, Remembrance Day, there will be registration at 8:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. There will be a symposium from 9:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the church. A gathering and public blessing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. It will close at the church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On May 28, there will be a Giving Thanks Day with a 10:30 a.m. worship service at First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. There will be guided tours of the landing site from 2 to 4 p.m. All events are free but registration is required. For details, email igbolanding220th@gmail.com.
May 27
The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series continues on multiple Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m.in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. Thunderbird Blues Band will perform. It is free.
May 28
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a kickoff for its summer concert series. The first concert will feature the Second Chance Band at 7 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic supper and a lawn chair or blanket. Tickets are $15 for adults. Children ages 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased in advance at goldenislesarts.org or by calling 912-262-6934.
May 29
The Wear Blue Run to Remember will host its Enduring Remember Memorial Day 5K at 8 a.m. at Marina Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free. To register, visit wearblueruntoremember.org.
The St. Simons Rotary Club will host its annual Taps at Twilight at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The event will begin with the Golden Isles Community Band at 5:45 p.m. Taps will be played at 6:45 p.m. The event is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Through June
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a new exhibition titled Tales of Two Sisters through June 30 at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island historic district. It will feature paintings and pottery pieces of Penny Scarboro and Carla Price. A reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. June 4.
SoGlo Art Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a new exhibition Divers’ Delight: the Underwater Photography of Dara Davis. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
SoGlo Art Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a new exhibition the photography of Richard Hataway at the Horton Gallery at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.