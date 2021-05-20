Friday
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The $10 meal consists of two fillets, grits, coleslaw, two hushpuppies and iced tea. Dessert is included. Call-in orders will be taken between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Those may be made by calling 912-264-1389.
May 24
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2, plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation will host an event to celebrate the closing on Glynn Haven Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the park site, at the intersection of Palmetto Street and Atlantic Drive on St. Simons Island. Del Sur will be grilling sandwiches at the location and donating the profits to the initiative. For details, visit coastageorgiafoundation.org.
May 25
Play Readers, Golden Isles Arts and Humanities’ book club, will host “A Streetcar Named Desire” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. A discussion about author Tennessee Williams will also be held. For details or to join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
May 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will host an opening for the exhibit “A Book of Saints” by Cullen Peck from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the art center. It will be catered by Taste Toscana. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
May 27
The STAR Foundation will host Stargazing, a low country boil event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $85 per person. There will be cocktails, Southern cuisine by Halyards, music by Owen Plant and a men’s crazy pants contest. For details, visit starfoundation.org.
May 28
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will be holding its Friday Fire with Elizabeth Holladay, pottery studio manager, from 6 to 8 p.m. For details or to register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Red Joan” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit litguildssi.org.
May 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
May 30
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Sounds By the Sea, featuring the Phil Morrison Trio from 7 to 9 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Those under 6 years old will be admitted for free. For details, visit www.goldenislesarts.org, call 912-262-6934 or email info@goldenislesarts.org.
May 31
Taps at Twilight will be held at 6:45 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. A number of musical performers will be on hand, as will a high-ranking military official who will speak to the crowd. .
Through June
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, A Book of Saints Exhibition, Cullen Peck’s exhibition “A Book of Saints” explores the way human beings, particularly children, create mythologies out of everyday life. The exhibit will be on display through June 25.
June 2
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.