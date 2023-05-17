Through May
The Jekyll Island Arts Association is hosting an exhibition titled Foursight, paintings and sculptures by four regional artists, at Goodyear Cottage through May 31. It will feature Suzanne Clements, Susan Anderson, Linda Bobinger and Sue Byrne Russell. It will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free.
May 18
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The main presentation will be, “Exhibiting Your Work for Home and Gallery.” The speakers will be framer Lucy Brous of Creative Frameworks and Lynda Gallagher, SoGlo Gallery owner.
Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host a presentation, “John Wesley on St. Simons,” at 6:30 p.m. at Villa Ospo in the Jekyll Island historic district. The Rev. Dave Hansen will be the speaker. The event is free but registration is required at EventBrite.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will meet at 7p.m. in the auditorium of Fort King George in Darien. Dr. Fred Marland, who lived and worked on Sapelo Island for a number of years, will talk about how a Georgia barrier island such as Sapelo formed. Visitors are welcome.
May 19
STAR of Coastal Georgia (formerly the STAR Foundation) will host its STARgazing Low Country Boil at 5:30 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Ticket prices are $85 per individual or $150 per couple. For details, visit starofcoastalga.org.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A donation of $12 includes two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies, iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912-264-1389, no earlier than 10:45 a.m. Free delivery on orders of six or more is available. The lodge will also be hosting the American Red Cross blood donation drive at the same time.
May 20
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 1129 Grant St., Brunswick, will host its first Crusader 5K and Fun Run beginning at 7:30 a.m. and running through noon. There will be food trucks, bounce houses and other activities. It is open to all. Proceeds benefit the school’s new playground. For details, visit runsignup.com.
The American Cancer Society’s Victory Board will host Cureoke from 7 to 10 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. There will be a raffle, buffet dinner and two drink tickets. Tickets are $50. They are available at acsvictoryboard.org.
Brunswick VFW Post No. 2588, 1034 Glynn Park Road, Brunswick, will host a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public may rent a parking space for $10. Those interested may call the post from 4 to 7 p.m. at 912-279-2200. The proceeds will go toward the purchase of U.S. flags which will be placed on the graves of local veterans this coming Memorial Day.
The Coastal Georgia Quilt Guild will host a program and open sew, focusing on paper foundation piecing. It will be held at 10 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a lunch, sewing machine, pre-washed fabric and the tools they need for their project. All are welcome.
Georgia Coastal Artists Guild will host its annual summer show and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 and 21 in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino near the Pier Village. Vistors can expect to see hundreds of original art pieces by more than 20 member artists.
May 21
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host genealogist Tamara Hallo who will present, “Google My Maps,” a talk about using digital maps for genealogical research. Her talk will be at 2 p.m. online via Zoom, free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its ongoing concert series A Little Light Music from 7 to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Hollywood Band will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. For details, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
May 22
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
May 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Kathleen Brewin Lewis at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. She will discuss her collection of poems “Magicicada & Other Marvels.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host PlayReaders at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. It will feature a discussion of the farce, “Noises Off” by Michael Frayn. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org or by call 912-262-6934.
May 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will screen “The Good House,” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested. The group also operates bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino. Hardbacks are $4 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
Coastal Wildscapes will host a Backyard Wildlife Care and Protection lecture at 10 a.m. at Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy., 99, Darien. The coast is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. For details, visit coastalwildscapes.org.