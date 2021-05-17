May 17
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Bookstore, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2, plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
May 18
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will be hosting “A Book of Saints,” which explores the way human beings create mythologies out of everyday life. The exhibition will open May 18 and run through June 25. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
May 19
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
May 21
The Symphony Society of the Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host Aloha Cabaret at 6 p.m. at Atlantic Court at the King and Prince Golf & Beach Resort, 201 Arnold Road, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $175 per person. The online auction is currently open and available to the public for bidding. To order, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.com.
May 22
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
Keep Brunswick Golden Isles Beautiful will host its second annual Plogging Trash and Dash event from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Massengale Park on St. Simons Island. Participants can walk, jog or run as they pick up pieces of litter around the area. For details, visit kgib.org.
May 24
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
May 25
Play Readers, Golden Isles Arts and Humanities’ book club will host “A Streetcar Named Desire” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. A discussion about author Tennessee Williams will also be held. For details or to join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
May 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
May 27
The STAR Foundation will host Stargazing, a low country boil event, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $85 per person. There will be cocktails, Southern cuisine by Halyards, music by Owen Plant and a men’s crazy pants contest. For details, visit starfoundation.org.
May 28
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will be holding its Friday Fire with Elizabeth Holladay, pottery studio manager. Participants will pottery pieces in a relaxed atmosphere. The class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the art center. For details or to register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Red Joan” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 500 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit litguildssi.org.
May 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
May 31
Taps at Twilight will be held at 6:45 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. A number of musical performers will be on hand.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2, plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
May 30
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Sounds By the Sea, featuring Phil Morrison, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Those under 6 years old will be admitted for free. For details, visit www.goldenislesarts.org, call 912-262-6934 or email info@goldenislesarts.org.
Through June
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, A Book of Saints Exhibition, Cullen Peck’s exhibition “A Book of Saints” explores the way human beings, particularly children, create mythologies out of everyday life. The exhibit will be on display through June 25.
June 2
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.