Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Glynn Middle School Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.
The Golden Isles Retired Educators Association will meet at 4 p.m. at Marshside Grill in Brunswick. There will be a meeting and a low country boil. All new retirees from McIntosh and Glynn counties are invited to attend. For details, email Love Merryman at 1myheartsong@gmail.com.
Thursday
The STAR Foundation will host a low country boil from 6 to 9 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Entertainment will be provided by Squirt Gun. For details, visit starofcoastalga.org/special-events.
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. The main presentation will be by Lucy Brous, owner of Creative Frameworks Gallery, in Brunswick. She will discuss framing and matting options. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Friends of Historical Jekyll Island will host Ame Willis Ivanov, an award-winning photographer, at 6:30 p.m. at the Mosaic, Jekyll Island Museum. Ivanov will be presenting “Heavy Metal: Golden Ray, Work boats and Shipping 2019-2021.” Admission is free but registration is required. To reserve a space, visit eventbrite.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society (LAHS) will meet at 7 p.m. at Fort King George, 302 McIntosh Road, Darien. Capt. Joan Scarborough, Senior Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP), will give a presentation titled “Civil Air Patrol Then and Now.” For more information, email Dee Bigham at deebigham@darienel.net.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will present the exhibition “Cumberland Island: Land, Water, Wind and Light,” in cooperation with One Hundred Miles. The opening reception is May 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the art center. Stephanie Chewning, One Hundred Miles coastal education coordinator, will lead a discussion on Cumberland Island National Seashore at 10 a.m. June 15 at the art center.
Friday
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will hold its monthly Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Union St. in downtown Brunswick. A donation of $10 gets you two fried fish, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies (regular and jalapeno), iced tea and dessert. Take out is available by calling the lodge at 912-264-1389 no earlier than 10:45 a.m. and there is free delivery on order of six or more.
Communities in Schools of Glynn County will host the School of Rock Music Festival from 4 to 10 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Let’s Ride Brass Band and Folk is People will perform. Coolers, chairs and tents are welcome. There will be food trucks, children’s activities and more. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. For details or to purchase tickets, visit CISofGlynn.org or email ccate@cisglynn.org.
May 21
Georgia Swim School LLC will host two free lessons in May. The first will be a Baby Safety Swim at 9 a.m. May 21. The second will be for adult or teens at 7 p.m. May 26. The lessons will be held at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To sign up, email Georgiaswimschool@gmail.com.
The Golden Isles Maritime Community will host the Maritime Day Celebration starting at noon at the St. Simons Island Pier.
A free Art Walk will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. in downtown Brunswick. There will be wine and food tastings for $10 per person and can be purchased at several locations. To learn more, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
May 24
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “Death of a Salesman” by Arthur Miller at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
May 27
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s will host its film series featuring “The Truffle Hunters,” which is rated PG-13, at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
May 29
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a concert featuring Michael Hulett at 7 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a chair and/or blanket. Picnic suppers are also welcome. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
May 30
The St. Simons Rotary Club will present Taps at Twilight at 6:45 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Lt. Col. Steve Bolton, Hunter Army Airfield Commander and Special Forces officer. The Golden Isles Community Band beginning at 5:45 p.m. with the program following. Leslie Mattingly will sing the National Anthem. Trumpet for Taps will be played by Ann Marie Stirewait of the Golden Isles Brass Choir. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets as seating is not provided. The event is free and open to the public.
May 31
Golden Isles Non-Fiction Book Club will host its first meeting at 6 p.m. at 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Attendees are asked to bring two or three title suggestions to the meeting. For more information, visit moglibraries.org.