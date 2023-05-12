Through May
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a new exhibition titled Foursight, paintings and sculptures by four regional artists, at Goodyear Cottage through May 31. It will feature Suzanne Clements, Susan Anderson, Linda Bobinger, Sue Byrne Russell. It will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free.
May 12
Golden Isles Live! will host Broadway performer Chester Gregg in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students. For details, visit goldenisleslive.org.
The Island Players will stage “Young Frankenstein” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday through May 21. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee show on Sundays. All shows will be held at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. St. Simons Island. For tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.
May 13
The Downtown Development Authority will host Brunswick’s Mayfair Festival and Blessing of the Fleet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The blessing will take place at 2 p.m. along the waterfront.
Crafts in the Village will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Postell Park, 522 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit craftsinthevillage.com.
May 14
The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra will perform a spring concert at 4 p.m. at the Glynn Academy auditorium, 1001 Mansfield St., Brunswick. For details, visit golden islesyouthorchestra.org.
May 15
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operates a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The Glynn Academy Choir and Orchestra will perform its spring concert titled, “Arise” at 6:30 p.m. at the Glynn Academy auditorium. Donations are appreciated.
May 18
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The main presentation will be Exhibiting Your Work for Home and Gallery. The speakers will be framer Lucy Brous of Creative Frameworks and Lynda Gallagher, SoGlo Gallery owner.
Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host a presentation titled, “John Wesley on St. Simons “at 6:30 p.m. at Villa Ospo in the Jekyll Island historic district. The Rev. Dave Hansen will be the speaker. The event is free but registration is required at EventBrite.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Fort King George in Darien. Dr. Fred Marland, who lived and worked on Sapelo Island for a number of years, will talk about how a Georgia barrier island such as Sapelo formed over the eons and how geologists figured Visitors are welcome.
May 19
STAR of Coastal Georgia (formerly the STAR Foundation) will host its STARgazing Low Country Boil at 5:30 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Ticket prices are $85 per individual or $150 per couple. For details, visit starofcoastalga.org.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A donation of $12 includes two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies, iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912 264-1389 no earlier than 10:45 a.m. Free delivery on orders of six or more are available. The lodge will also be hosting the American Red Cross blood donation drive at the same time.
May 20
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 1129 Grant St., Brunswick, will host its first Crusader 5K and Fun Run beginning at 7:30 a.m. and running through noon. There will be food trucks, bounce houses and other activities. It is open to all. Proceeds benefit the school’s new playground. For details, visit runsignup.com.
The American Cancer Society’s Victory Board will host CUREoke from 7 to 10 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. There will be a raffle, buffet dinner and two drink tickets. Tickets are $50. They are available at acsvictoryboard.org.
The Coastal Georgia Quilt Guild will host a program and open sew, focusing on paper foundation piecing. It will be held at 10 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a lunch, sewing machine, pre-washed fabric and the tools they need for their project. All are welcome.
Georgia Coastal Artists Guild will host its annual summer show and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 and 21 in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino near the Pier Village. Guest can expect to see hundreds of original art pieces by more than 20 member artists.