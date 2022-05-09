Today
Albert Fendig’s Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation’s Plein Air Affair Traveling Show will open at the Horton Gallery at the Southeast Georgia Health System in the Brunswick Hospital. It will be available for viewing through May 31. It will then move to the McIntosh Art Association, 404 North Way, Darien. For details, contact George Netherton at gnetherton@me.com.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
May 10
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling Road, Brunswick. The Brunswick Police Department will share incident reports for the community.
May 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its film series featuring “My Salinger Year,” which is rated R, at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. Sher Pollard, volunteer coordinator of the Big Flea Resale Store will be the guest speaker. For more information or to attend, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
May 13
St. Marys Little Theatre will stage the comedy play “Southern Fried Funeral” at 7 p.m. May 13, 14, 20 and 21. There will be a 2 p.m. May 15 and 22. All of the shows will be held at the Theatre by the Trax in St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults anad $10 for children 12 and under. Those can be purchased online at www.stmaryslittletheatre.com or in downtown St. Marys at Once Upon a Bookseller. For more information, email Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com or text to 954-290-9873.
May 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The 19th annual Spring Fling for Citizens with Disabilities will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. There will be free food, activities, entertainment and a visit from the therapy dogs. There will also be a raffle. It is sponsored by the Brunswick Glynn County Council on Disabilities Inc. For more information call 912-571-1666 or 912-222-7300.
The Georgia Coastal Artists Guild will host its annual Spring Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily May 14 and 15 at the Casino’s room 108, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be new work by local and regional artists. It is free and open to the public. It’s also pet friendly.
The Abbott Institute will host its Unity in Diversity Luncheon via Zoom at noon. The speaker will be J Quinton Staples II, director of diversity initiatives at the College of Coastal Georgia. The topic will be Building Inclusive Environments. For details, visit theabbottinstitute.org.
Golden Isles Woodworkers and Woodturners will host its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at 1377 Cate Road, Brunswick.
Christina’s Dance World will present “We are One” at 5:30 p.m. May 14 and at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. May 15 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $20. Those three and younger will be admitted for free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit christinasdanceworld.com.
May 15
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host genealogist Tamika Strong, who will Explore Online Genealogy Resources with a Focus on Georgia, on at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Her talk is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required and may be made by visiting coastalgagensociety.org.
The Shoreline Dance Club will host its monthly dinner dance from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. The music will be provided by Lorna Greenwood of Nashville. For further information, please contact Jim Kielt at 860-712-7747 or jim.kielt@yahoo.com
May 16
May 18
The Golden Isles Retired Educators Association will meet at 4 p.m. at Marshside Grill in Brunswick. There will be a meeting and a low country boil. All new retirees from McIntosh and Glynn counties are invited to attend. For details, email Love Merryman at 1myheartsong@gmail.com.
May 19
The STAR Foundation will host a low country boil from 6 to 9 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Entertainment will be provided by Squirt Gun. For details, visit starofcoastalga.org/special-events.
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. The main presentation will be by Lucy Brous, owner of Creative Frameworks Gallery, in Brunswick. She will discuss framing and matting options. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
May 21
Georgia Swim School LLC will host two free lessons in May. The first will be a Baby Safety Swim at 9 a.m. May 21. The second will be for adult or teens at 7 p.m. May 26. The lessons will be held at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To sign up, email Georgiaswimschool@gmail.com.