Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
The St. Simons Island Library, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an English as a Second Language class at 5 p.m. every Wednesday.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Mary Kay Andrews for its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater, 550 Beachview Drive. Her most recent book is “The Newcomer.” It is free for guild members and $10 for non-members. Seating will be limited. Masks will be required. To register, visit litguildssi.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Driveways” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit litguildssi.org.
May 6
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a Virtual Book Talk on Lighthouses of the Georgia Coast by William Rawlings at 6 p.m. on Zoom. His book features St. Simons Island’s lighthouse on the cover. A link to the lecture will be sent. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick will hosts Conversational French class at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick will host Hattie’s Book Club at 6:15 p.m. every Thursday. May’s book is “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
May 7
The St. Marys Little Theatre will stage “Evening with the Stars” at the Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. For details, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.
Relay for Life will hold a drive-thru luminary service from 5 to 9 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Since the traditional Relay was canceled last year and won’t be held this year, this service will include luminaries purchased previously.
May 8
Faithful Love, a nonprofit that aids the victims of sex trafficking, will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chapel Midtown, 114 Harris Farm Road, Brunswick. Attendees will be instructed on making a floral arrangement. Tickets are $30 for the workshop and $5 for a kids’ craft. Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
The Island Players will stage “Nunsense” at 7:30 p.m. May 8, 13, 14 and 15. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee May 9 and 16. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for members of the military and $10 for students ages 18 and under. For details, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
Brunswick’s Blessing of the Fleet will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 8 in Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A cooking contest will begin at 11:30 a.m. under the pavilion at the park. Space is limited and the cost is $25 per team. To register or to view the day’s schedule, visit brunswickbotf.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
May 9
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its music series called A Little Light Music featuring the Tams at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the lighthouse on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. Tickets are available online and at the gate using a debit or credit card. For details, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
May 10
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2, plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
The Golden Isles Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. for seating with the program beginning at noon at Bennie’s Red Barn, 5514 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The featured speaker will be Tricia Pridemore, Georgia Public Service Commissioner. The $23 cost covers lunch, a beverage, dessert and gratuity. Reservations are required (due by noon Thursday) and may be made by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466.
May 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at First Methodist Church in downtown Brunswick. The speaker will be Lt. Patrick Frain of the U.S. Coast Guard and contractor Scott Jackson, environmental unit leader of Gallagher Marine Systems representing the Golden Ray. To attend, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
May 13
The Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Fire Station, 1969 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be local genealogist and historian Linda Olsen who will present famous Revolutionary War patriots buried in Georgia. It is open to the public.
May 14
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its spring membership outing from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Welcome Center, 901 Jekyll Island Causeway. The group will meet at this location before taking a African-American cultural history tour. To join or renew membership, visit glynnenvironmental.org/membership.
May 15
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
May 16
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. via Zoom. The subject will be Digitizing the World’s Documents: A Conversation with Steve Waters from FamilySearch.org will be hosted via Zoom. The presentation is free and open to the public. Preregistration is required. For details or to register, visit coastalgagensociety.org.
May 17
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2, plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
May 18
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will be hosting “A Book of Saints” explores the way human beings create mythologies out of everyday life. The exhibit will run through June 25. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
May 19
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
May 21
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host Aloha Cabaret at 6 p.m. at the Atlantic Court at the King and Prince Golf & Beach Resort, 201 Arnold Road, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $175 per person. The online auction is currently open and available to the public for bidding. For details, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.com.
May 22
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
Keep Brunswick Golden Isles Beautiful will host its second annual Plogging Trash and Dash event from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Massengale Park on St. Simons Island. For details, visit kgib.org.
May 24
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
May 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
May 27
The STAR Foundation will host Stargazing, a low country boil event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $85 per person. There will be cocktails, Southern cuisine by Halyards, music by Owen Plant and a men’s crazy pants contest. For details, visit starfoundation.org.
May 28
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will be holding its Friday Fire with Elizabeth Holladay, pottery studio manager. Participants will create pottery pieces. The class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the art center. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Red Joan” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit litguildssi.org.
May 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
May 31
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Through June
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, A Book of Saints Exhibition, Cullen Peck’s exhibition “A Book of Saints.” It will be open through June 25. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org
June 2
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
June 5
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Art Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the pocket parks along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. For additional information, please contact Kimberly Fennell of Blue Cottage Artist Market at 912-571-8994 or Lucy Brous of Creative Frameworks at 912-966-1043.
June 6
Communities in Schools will host Junealaya from 6 to 9 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. The Tuten Brothers from Nashville, Tenn., will perform. For details or tickets, contact Casey Cate at 912-223-4641 or email ccate@cisglynn.org.