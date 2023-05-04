May 4
College of Coastal Georgia will host an event to recognize the men’s golf team that won two national championships. A golf bag will be dedicated to join other professional golfers’ bags during a short ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom on St. Simons Island.
The Darien Jazz Quintet will host its next concert from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Studio, 111 North Walton St., Darien. It is free and open to all.
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an opening for its eighth anniversary exhibition featuring works of seven regional artists and three new local artists.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host an Author Talk featuring Marie Bostwick at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. She will discuss her book “Esme Cahill Fails Spectacularly.” The event is free for literary guild members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
May 4 to 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its spring book sale from May 4 to 6 in the St. Simons Casino atrium. A member preview will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. May 4. New members are welcome to join. The sale will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5 and from 8:30 to 1 p.m. May 6. A $10 bag sale will begin at 1:30 p.m. May 6. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Glynn Academy Players will stage “Mean Girls” at 7 p.m May 4 to 6 at Glynn Academy Memorial Auditorium at the school. There will be a 2 p.m. show May 7. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at gaplayers.ludus.com. Adult admission is $15 and $7 for students and children.
May 5
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening for its new exhibition titled Foursight, paintings and sculptures by four regional artists, at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. It will feature Suzanne Clements, Susan Anderson, Linda Bobinger, Sue Byrne Russell. The opening will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 7 at the cottage. It will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free. It will be on display through May 31.
First Friday, a monthly downtown block party, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle and surrounding streets. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
The Island Players will stage “Young Frankenstein” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday through May 21. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee show on Sundays. All shows will be held at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. For tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.
St. Marys Little Theatre will stage “The Savannah Sipping Society,” for two weekends at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Performances will be at 7 p.m. May 5, 6, 12 and 13. There will be 2 p.m. shows May 7 and 14. Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased at StMarysLittleTheatre.com or in downtown St. Marys at Once Upon a Bookseller. For more information, call 912-322-2479.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening reception for a new art exhibition, Walk Through the Fire, featuring works by St. Simons Elementary art teacher Erin Geer. It will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. Admission is free.
May 6
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
The UGA Extension, 4-H and Brunswick artisans will host a Summer Makers Market Craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 325 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick. There will be crafters, food and children’s activities.
Citizens with Disabilities of All Ages and the General Public will host its 20th annual Spring Fling from noon to 3 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. There will be food, activities, entertainment, a petting zoo and a raffle. The Southeast Georgia Health System will provide health, wellness and rehabilitation information, and blood pressure screenings. Attendees should bring blankets and chairs for seating.
Frederica Academy will host its 21st annual Derby Day at 5 p.m. at the Frederica Golf Clubhouse on St. Simons Island. There will be a silent auction, as well as food, drinks and entertainment. For details, visi fredericaacademy.org/support-fa/derby-day.
May 8
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will hold its final concert of the season at 8 p.m. at It will feature music for the resilience of the human spirit. Les Roettges will be the flute soloist. Tickets available now by calling 912-634-2006 or visiting coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
May 9
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3105 Wildwood Dr., Brunswick. Brunswick police officers will share information about the neighborhood. All are welcome.
May 10
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Heather Wilson, of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful to be the guest speaker. She will talk of the environmental educational activities for the youth in our community. The club does not meet in the summer months and its next meeting will be in September. If interested in attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
May 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Rebecca Bruff at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. She will discuss her debut novel “Trouble the Water.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
May 12
Golden Isles Live! will host Broadway performer Chester Gregg in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students. For details, visit goldenisleslive.org.
May 13
Brunswick’s Mayfair Festival and the Blessing of the Fleet will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick.
Crafts in the Village will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Postell Park, 522 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. For more information, visit craftsinthevillage.com.