Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Thursday
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its 7th Anniversary Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. The work of nine regional artists will be on display, along with three new artists joining the group. For more information, visit arttrends.gallery.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Spring Book Sale’s Member Preview Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Anyone who wants to become a member can register by visiting LitGuildSSI.org. Membership levels start at $10 and are valid for the calendar year.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host Pulitzer Prize winning author and journalist Rick Atkinson at 5 p.m. at the Cloister on Sea Island. He will discuss his most recent book, “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777.” It is the first volume of a trilogy about the American Revolution. For details or tickets, coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 9 will host a spaghetti supper fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the post, 4460 Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The cost is $8 for adult plates and $5 for children. For details, email Csaleg9@gmail.com.
Friday
Golden Isles Live will host its final concert of the season, the Sons of Serendip, at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The group, a finalist on America’s Got Talent, will close out the season for the organization. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at goldenisleslive.org.
The Island Players will stage “The Drowsy Chaperone” at 7:30 p.m. May 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19 and 20. There will be 3 p.m. shows May 8, 15 and 22. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. There are discounts for members of the military. For details, visit theislandplayers.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Spring Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is open to the public.
May 7
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Spring Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is open to the public. The $10 bag sale will begin at 1:30 p.m. and customers can fill grocery bags full of books. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
College of Coastal Georgia’s spring cohort of the Class of 2022 will graduate at 11 a.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. Spring commencement will be live-streamed on the College of Coastal Georgia Facebook page and College of Coastal Georgia YouTube channel.
May 10
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling Road, Brunswick. The Brunswick Police Department will share incident reports for the community.
May 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its film series featuring “My Salinger Year,” which is rated R, at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. Sher Pollard, volunteer coordinator of the Big Flea Resale Store will be the guest speaker. For more information or to attend, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
May 13
St. Marys Little Theatre will stage the comedy play “Southern Fried Funeral” at 7 p.m. May 13, 14, 20 and 21. There will be a 2 p.m. May 15 and 22. All of the shows will be held at the Theatre by the Trax in St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults anad $10 for children 12 and under. Those can be purchased online at www.stmaryslittletheatre.com or in downtown St. Marys at Once Upon a Bookseller. For more information, email Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com or text to 954-290-9873.
May 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The 19th annual Spring Fling for Citizens with Disabilities will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. There will be free food, activities, entertainment and a visit from the therapy dogs. There will also be a raffle. It is sponsored by the Brunswick Glynn County Council on Disabilities Inc. For more information call 912-571-1666 or 912-222-7300.
The Georgia Coastal Artists Guild will host its annual Spring Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily May 14 and 15 at the Casino’s room 108, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be new work by local and regional artists. It is free and open to the public. It’s also pet friendly.
The Abbott Institute will host its Unity in Diversity Luncheon via Zoom at noon. The speaker will be J Quinton Staples II, director of diversity initiatives at the College of Coastal Georgia. The topic will be Building Inclusive Environments. For details, visit theabbottinstitute.org.
May 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Golden Isles Retired Educators Association will meet at 4 p.m. at Marshside Grill in Brunswick. There will be a meeting and a low country boil. All new retirees from McIntosh and Glynn counties are invited to attend. For details, email Love Merryman at 1myheartsong@gmail.com.