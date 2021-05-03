Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2, plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
May 4
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick will host lunchtime yoga at 12:20 p.m. every Tuesday. Participants should bring a mat and water bottle. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
May 5
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
The St. Simons Island Library, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island, will host an English as a Second Language class at 5 p.m. every Wednesday.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s will host author Mary Kay Andrews for its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. Her most recent book is “The Newcomer.” It is free for guild members and $10 for non-members. Seating will be limited. Masks will be required.
The Fiber Arts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The program, “Walk-Ins Welcome,” will be presented by Morella Frederick of Morella’s Tailor Shop. Frederick will share the aspects of her successful business as a fashion designer and tailor. This will be the last meeting of the season. Masks are required, and visitors are welcome.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Driveways” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 500 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit litguildssi.org.
May 6
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a Virtual Book Talk on Lighthouses of the Georgia Coast by William Rawlings at 6 p.m. on Zoom. His book features St. Simons Island’s lighthouse on the cover. A link to the lecture will be sent the week of the event. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick will host a Conversational French class at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick will host Hatties Book Club at 6:15 p.m. every Thursday. May’s book is “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
May 7
The St. Marys Little Theatre will stage “Evening with the Stars” at the Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. For details, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.
Relay for Life will hold a drive-thru Luminary Service from 5 to 9 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Since the traditional Relay was canceled last year and won’t be held this year, this service will include luminaries purchased previously.
May 8
Faithful Love, a nonprofit that aids the victims of sex trafficking, will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chapel Midtown, 114 Harris Farm Road, Brunswick. Attendees will be instructed on making a floral arrangement. Tickets are $30 for the workshop and $5 for a kids’ craft, creating a flower pot with a handprint. Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
The Island Players will stage its next production “Nunsense” at 7:30 p.m. May 8, May 13, 14 and 15. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee May 2, 9 and 16. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for members of the military and $10 for students ages 18 and under. For details, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
May 9
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its music series called A Little Light Music featuring the Tams at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the lighthouse on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. Tickets are available online and at the gate using a debit or credit card. For tickets and weather updates during the concert season, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or the society’s Facebook page
The Island Players will stage “Nunsense” at 3 p.m. May 9 and 16. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for members of the military and $10 for students ages 18 and under. For details, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
May 10
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2, plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick will host a Craft and Chill: C & C for May will be Easy Sun Catchers, made out of mason jar lids, coloring pages, and oil. Each kit will contain instructions, a mason jar lid, some string, a little bit of olive oil, and a coloring sheet. I’ll have 20 of these kits available by 5/10.
May 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at First Methodist Church in downtown Brunswick. The speaker will be Lt. Patrick Frain of the U.S. Coast Guard and contractor Scott Jackson, environmental unit leader of Gallagher Marine Systems representing the Golden Ray. They will be speaking on the environmental impacts of the wreck. To attend, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.