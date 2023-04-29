April 29
Cassina Garden Club will host its Tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at gardens around St. Simons Island. Tickets are $40 on the day of the tour. They may be bought at the Will Call table at the Tabby Cabins, 1195 Arthur J. Moore Drive at Gascoigne Bluff. For details, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
College of Coastal Georgia and the Robert S. Abbott Unity Institution will host its Coastal Georgia Culture Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the college. There will be a global food bazaar marketplace, music, a culture expo and kids’ fest. It will be held rain or shine. It is free.
Communities in Schools will host a Tripletail Classic at the Morningstar Marina on St. Simons Island. The tournament will be be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry is $100 per person. From 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a band party featuring Idle Hands. The cost is $35 per person or $65 per couple. For details, visit cisofglynn.org.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a volunteer recruitment event from 4 to 5 p.m. at Wake Up Coffee, 3349 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick. For details, visit glynnenvironmental.org.
The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc. will sponsor its ninth annual Women’s Empowerment Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Golden Isles College and Career Academy, 4404 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick. The featured speaker Tammie Bailey-Fults, co-founder/CEO and president of National Association of Women Owned Small Businesses. To register, visit EventBrite.com.
Christina’s Dance World will present Copa Cabana, a production show, at 5:30 p.m. today. There will be a 2:30 p.m. show and a 5:30 p.m. show Sunday. Tickets range form $20 to $25. To purchase tickets, visit 30336.danceticketing.com.
April 30
Women’s Voices of Glynn (WVGC) will hold a meeting at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia church, 1710 Gloucester, Brunswick. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson will speak. All are welcome.
Through May
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a new exhibition titled Foursight, paintings and sculptures by four regional artists, at Goodyear Cottage through May 31. It will feature Suzanne Clements, Susan Anderson, Linda Bobinger and Sue Byrne Russell. An opening will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 7. It will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free.
May 1
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will be at 3 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The May meeting will feature a recap of the 2022/2023 guild year. There will be a video presentation of its monthly programs as well as a show and share. Visitors are welcome.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
May 2
The Jekyll Island Club Resort will host its Hotel History Tour at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. It is $15 per person. For details, visit jekyllclub.com.
May 3
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host an Author Talk featuring Susan Boyer at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. She will discuss her book, “Trouble on Sullivan’s Island.” The event is free for Literary Guild members; $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made at www.LitGuildSSI.org
May 4
The College of Coastal Georgia will host an event to recognize the men’s team’s two national championships. A golf bag will be dedicated to join other professional golfers’ bags. There will be a short ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom on St. Simons Island
The Darien Jazz Quintet will host its next concert from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Studio, 111 North Walton St., Darien. It is free and open to all.
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an opening for its 8th anniversary exhibition featuring works of seven regional artists and three new local artists.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host an Author Talk featuring Marie Bostwick at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. He will discuss her book “Esme Cahill Fails Spectacularly.” The event is free for Literary Guild members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
May 4 to 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its spring book sale from May 4 to 6 in the St. Simons Casino atrium. A member preview will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. May 4. New members are welcome to join. The sale will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5 and from 8:30 to 1 p.m. May 6. A $10 bag sale will begin at 1:30 p.m. May 6. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Glynn Academy Players will stage “Mean Girls” at 7 p.m May 4 to 6 at Glynn Academy Memorial Auditorium at the school. There will be a 2 p.m. show May 7. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at gaplayers.ludus.com. Adult admission is $15 and $7 for students and children.
May 5
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an opening for its new exhibition titled Foursight, paintings and sculptures by four regional artists, at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. It will feature Suzanne Clements, Susan Anderson, Linda Bobinger, Sue Byrne Russell. t will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free. It will be on display through May 31.
First Friday, a monthly downtown block party, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle and surrounding streets. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
The Island Players will stage “Young Frankenstein” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday through May 21. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee show on Sundays. All shows will be held at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.
St. Marys Little Theatre will stage “The Savannah Sipping Society,” for two weekends at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Performances will be at 7 p.m. May 5, 6, 12 and 13. There will be 2 p.m. shows May 7 and 14. Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased at StMarysLittleTheatre.com or in downtown St. Marys at Once Upon a Bookseller. For more information, call 912-322-2479.
May 6
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
The UGA Extension, 4-H and Brunswick artisans will host a Summer Makers’ Market Craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 325 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick. There will be crafters, food and children’s activities.
Citizens with Disabilities of All Ages will host its 20th annual Spring Fling from noon to 3 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. There will be food, activities, entertainment, a petting zoo and a raffle.
Frederica Academy will host its 21st annual Derby Day at 5 p.m. at the Frederica Golf Clubhouse on St. Simons Island. There will be a silent auction, as well as food, drinks and entertainment. For details, visi fredericaacademy.org/support-fa/derby-day.
May 8
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will hold its final concert of the season at 8 p.m. at It will feature music for the resilience of the human spirit. Les Roettges will be the flute soloist. Tickets available now by calling 912-634-2006 or visiting coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
May 10
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Heather Wilson, of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful to be the guest speaker. She will talk of the environmental educational activities for the youth in our community. The club does not meet in the summer months and its next meeting will be in September. If interested in attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
May 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Rebecca Bruff at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. She will discuss her debut novel “Trouble the Water.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
May 12
Golden Isles Live! will host Broadway performer Chester Gregg in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students. For details, visit goldenisleslive.org.
May 13
Brunswick’s Mayfair Festival and the Blessing of the Fleet will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick.
Crafts in the Village will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Postell Park, 522 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. For more information, visit craftsinthevillage.com.
May 15
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
May 19
STAR of Coastal Georgia (formerly the STAR Foundation) will host its STARgazing Low Country Boil at 5:30 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Ticket prices are $85 per individual or $150 per couple. For details, visit starofcoastalga.org.
May 20
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
The American Cancer Society’s Victory Gala will host Cureoke from 7 to 10 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. There will be a raffle, buffet dinner and two drink tickets. Tickets are $50.
The Coastal Georgia Quilt Guild will host a program and open sew, focusing on paper foundation piecing. It will be held at 10 a.m. May 20 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a lunch, sewing machine, pre-washed fabric and the tools they need for their project. All are welcome.
May 21
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host genealogist Tamara Hallo who will present Google My Maps, a talk about using digital maps for genealogical research. Her talk will be at 2 p.m. online via Zoom, free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its ongoing concert series A Little Light Music from 7 to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Hollywood Band will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. For details, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
May 22
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
May 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Kathleen Brewin Lewis at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. She will discuss her collection of poems “Magicicada & Other Marvels.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
May 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will screen “The Good House,” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
May 25
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host author and journalist Dirk Smillie, who will present the Coastal Georgia Historical Society’s Spring Program, “Tabloid Trailblazer: Alicia Patterson’s Extraordinary Life in Georgia and New York.” It will be held at 6 p.m. at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church. It will also be available via live stream. The lecture is free for CGHS members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
May 29
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The St. Simons Rotary Club will host its annual Taps at Twilight at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The event will begin with the Golden Isles Community Band at 5:45 p.m. Taps will be played at 6:45 p.m. The event is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
June 2
First Friday, a monthly downtown block party, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle and surrounding streets. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
June 4
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its ongoing concert series A Little Light Music from 7 to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. Squirt Gun will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. For details, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
June 5
Camp Jekyll Summer 4-H Camp will be held weekly, Monday through Friday, through the summer. It will visit various island locations but will be based at the 4-H center. For details, visit georgia4h.org.
June 7
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Marie Bostwick and Karen White at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. They will discuss their novel “Esme Cahill Fails Spectacularly.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
June 15 to 19 and from June 26 to 30
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will host a summer camp for kids titled Clay and Collage. There will be a variety of other summer programs taking place. For a complete listing or more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
June 15 to 18
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Golden Isles Penguin Project, featuring “The Lion King Jr.” at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday. For details or tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities will host a number of camps for ages 6 to 14 at the Historic Ritz Theatre this summer. Fun with Bluey, for ages 6 and 7 will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ritz. The instructor will be Lucy Lynn Bryson. The cost is $200. It increases by $25 after June 16. The camp will run from July 10 to 14. For details call 912-262-6934 or email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
June 18
The United Way of Coastal Georgia will host a Double Disc Dash, a dish golf tournament, at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. To register, visit discgolfscene.com.
June 21
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will screen “She Said,” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
July 7
First Friday, a monthly downtown block party, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle and surrounding streets. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
July 10
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities will host a number of camps for ages 6 to 14 at the Historic Ritz Theatre this summer. The theme will be “The Play with the Bear in It,” for ages 8 to 12 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ritz. It will be held July 10 to 14. The instructor will be Heather Heath. The cost is $225, which increases by $25 after June 16. For details call 912-262-6934 or email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
July 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Beatriz Williams at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. She will discuss her book, “The Beach at Summerly: A Novel.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
July 16
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its ongoing concert series A Little Light Music from 7 to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Kenny on the Keys will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. For details, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
July 24
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities will host a number of camps for ages 6 to 14 at the Historic Ritz Theatre this summer. The theme will be “The No So Mysterious Disappearance of Cinderella,” for ages 10 to 14 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ritz. It will be held July 24 to 28. The instructor will be Heather Heath. The cost is $225, which increases by $25 after June 16. For details call 912-262-6934 or email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
August 4
First Friday, a monthly downtown block party, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle and surrounding streets. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
August 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Tracey Enerson at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. She will discuss her book, “The President’s Wife.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
August 17
September 3
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its ongoing concert series A Little Light Music from 7 to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Sounds of Motown will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. For details, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.