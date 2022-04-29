Saturday
Brunswick Arbor Day celebration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a tree planting in Goodyear Park. There will be a reception from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Jekyll Square East. There will be tours, activities, educational resources and tree experts who can answer questions.
The Cassina Garden Club will host its annual tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be eight gardens featured on St. Simons Island. There will also be a plant sale and garden party. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the event. For details, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2.
Sunday
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host author Harry deLorme who will share a presentation on his book, “The Art of William O. Golding Hard Knocks, Hardships and Lots of Experience” at 3 p.m. A reception will follow. The cost of the event is $10 per person for Ashantilly members and $15 per person for non-members. Tickets can be purchased online at ashantillcenter.org under the “events” heading.
Monday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Mary Kay Andrews at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Marion Kennedy will offer a presentation on felting, including from her recent felting workshop in Hungary. Visitors are welcome.
Thursday
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its 7th Anniversary Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. The work of nine regional artists will be on display, along with three new artists joining the group. For more information, visit arttrends.gallery.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Spring Book Sale’s Member Preview Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Anyone who wants to become a member can register by visiting LitGuildSSI.org. Membership levels start at $10 and are valid for the calendar year.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host Pulitzer Prize winning author and journalist Rick Atkinson at 5 p.m. at the Cloister on Sea Island. He will discuss his most recent book, “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777.” It is the first volume of a trilogy about the American Revolution. For details or tickets, coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 9 will host a spaghetti supper fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the post, 4460 Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The cost is $8 for adult plates and $5 for children (ages 5 to 10). For details, email Csaleg9@gmail.com or call 912-265-2233.
May 6
Golden Isles Live will host its final concert of the season, the Sons of Serendip, at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The group, a finalist on America’s Got Talent, will close out the season for the organization. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at goldenisleslive.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Spring Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is open to the public.
May 7
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Spring Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is open to the public. The $10 bag sale will begin at 1:30 p.m. and customers can fill grocery bags full of books. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
May 10
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling Road, Brunswick. The Brunswick Police Department will share incident reports.
May 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its film series featuring “My Salinger Year,” which is rated R, at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. Sher Pollard, volunteer coordinator of the Big Flea Resale Store will be the guest speaker. For more information or to attend, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
May 13
St. Marys Little Theatre will stage the comedy play “Southern Fried Funeral” at 7 p.m. May 13, 14, 20 and 21. There will be a 2 p.m. May 15 and 22. All of the shows will be held at the Theatre by the Trax in St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults anad $10 for children 12 and under. Those can be purchased online at www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.
May 14
The 19th annual Spring Fling for Citizens with Disabilities will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. There will be free food, activities, entertainment and a visit from the therapy dogs. For more information call 912-571-1666 or 912-222-7300.
The Abbott Institute will host its Unity in Diversity Luncheon via Zoom at noon. The speaker will be J Quinton Staples II, director of diversity initiatives at the College of Coastal Georgia. The topic will be Building Inclusive Environments. For details, visit theabbottinstitute.org.