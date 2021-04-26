April 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Kristy Woodson Harvey and “Under the Southern Sky” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. It is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations are required and may be made at www.eventbrite.com/d/ga-st-simons-island/literary-guild. Masks must be worn.
The Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, at Mack’s Bar-be-cue, 6876 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. Attendees will carpool to Dean’s Shooting Range and return to Mack’s afterward for dinner and a meeting.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2, plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
April 27
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Book Club will read and discuss the play “Ruined” by Lynn Nottage at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Pulitzer Prize winning play is set in the Republic of Congo during civil war. For questions or for the link for the Zoom meeting, contact Golden Isles Arts & Humanities at info@goldenislesarts.org or by call 912-262-6934.
April 28
The Eugenia Price/Joyce Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and Golden Isles Arts & Humanities will host the Young Playwrights and Poets Showcase at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The award-winning play and poems will be shared with the public and the winners will receive their cash prizes. For questions about GIAH, call at 912-262-6934 or email artsed@goldenislesarts.org. For more information on the Price/Blackburn Charitable Fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, contact jfussell@coastalgeorgiafoundation.org.
April 29
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a reception for its sixth anniversary Moving Forward from 4 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. Social distancing will be observed. For details, visit www.arttrends.gallery.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its spring book sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, for members only; from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 30; from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island. Masks are required.
April 30
The Island Players will stage its next production “Nunsense” at 7:30 p.m. April 30, May 1, May 8, May 13, 14 and 15. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee May 2, 9 and 16. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for members of the military and $10 for students ages 18 and under. For details, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
May 1
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Island Players will stage its next production "Nunsense" at 7:30 p.m. May 1, May 8, May 13, 14 and 15. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee May 2, 9 and 16. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for members of the military and $10 for students ages 18 and under. For details, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The Southeast Georgia Health System will host a painting exhibition by Deleon Peacock at the Horton Gallery in the Brunswick hospital. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be available for viewing through May 31.
May 2
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host Boulogne, Beethoven and Brilliant Strings at 3 p.m. at on the Sea Island Green at Frederica Academy, 200 Murray Way, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $50 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Island Players will stage "Nunsense" at 3 p.m. May 2, 9 and 16. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for members of the military and $10 for students ages 18 and under. For details, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
May 3
May 5
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s will host author Mary Kay Andrews for its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. Her most recent book is “The Newcomer.” It is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Seating will be limited. Masks will be required.