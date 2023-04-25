Throughout April
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a new exhibition titled Women Artists of Maine at Goodyear Cottage through April 30. It will feature potter Mary Perkins; painter, Jan Waterman; and fiber artist Patricia Scronce. It will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free.
April 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host an Author Talk featuring Rita Welty Bourke at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. She will discuss her book “Islomanes of Cumberland Island.” The event is free for Literary Guild members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
Hotel Simone, 1200 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, will host a reception for its latest artist in residence, George Netherton, at 5 p.m. Tours of the suites will be available. Light refreshments will be available for purchase.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Play Readers at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom featuring a discussion of the Tony Award winning musical, “Fiddler on the Roof.” Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, contact Golden Isles Arts and Humanities at info@goldenislesarts.org or by calling 912-262-6934.
April 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4, and paperbacks are $2. All book sale proceeds will benefit St. Simons Island Library. Gently used book donations are appreciated.For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
April 27
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will host trivia at 7 p.m. The emcee will be Gary Moore. There will be food and a bar which opens at 5 p.m. There will be prizes for the winners. All are welcome.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a lecture titled, “Savannah’s Squares: Reflections on Southern Urban Society” at 6 p.m. at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way. It will also be available via live stream. Christopher Hendricks, Ph.D., will present the program. The lecture is free for CGHS members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
April 28
The Glynn Academy Players will stage “Mean Girls” at 7 p.m April 28 and 29 at Glynn Academy Memorial Auditorium at the school. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at gaplayers.ludus.com. Adult admission is $15 and $7 for students and children.
The AARP’s Chapter 887 will host its monthly meeting and luncheon will be held 11 a.m. the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy. Brunswick. AARP members are welcome. The speaker will pharmacist Laura Limburg, who will share relevant health information.
April 29
Cassina Garden Club will host its Tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at gardens around St. Simons Island. Tickets are $35 per person in advancer or $40 on the day of the tour. They may be pre-purchased online at cassinagardenclub.org or at local businesses including ACE Garden Center, GJ Ford Bookshop, St. Simons Drug Company and Righton Books, all located on St. Simons Island. They may be bought at the Will Call table at the Tabby Cabins, 1195 Arthur J. Moore Drive on Gascoigne Bluff. For details, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The College of Coastal Georgia and the Robert S. Abbott Unity Institution will host its Coastal Georgia Culture Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the college. There will be a global food bazaar marketplace, music, a culture expo and kids’ fest. It will be held rain or shine. It is free.
Communities in Schools will host a Tripletail Classic at the Morningstar Marina on St. Simons Island. The tournament will be be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry is $100 per person. From 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a band party featuring Idle Hands. The cost is $35 per person or $65 per couple. For details, visit cisofglynn.org.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a volunteer recruitment event from 4 to 5 p.m. at Wake Up Coffee, 3349 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick. For details, visit glynnenvironmental.org.
The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc. will sponsor its ninth annual Women’s Empowerment Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will be held at Golden Isles College and Career Academy, 4404 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick. The featured speaker Tammie Bailey-Fults, co-founder/CEO and president of National Association of Women Owned Small Businesses. To register, visit EventBrite.com.
Christina’s Dance World will present Copa Cabana, a production show, at 5:30 p.m. April 29. There will be a 2:30 p.m. show and a 5:30 p.m. show April 30. Tickets range form $20 to $25. To purchase tickets, visit 30336.danceticketing.com.
April 30
Women’s Voices of Glynn (WVGC) will hold a meeting at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia church, 1710 Gloucester, Brunswick. Brunswick mayor Cosby Johnson will speak. All are welcome.
Through May
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a new exhibition titled Foursight, paintings and sculptures by four regional artists, at Goodyear Cottage through May 31. It will feature Suzanne Clements, Susan Anderson, Linda Bobinger, Sue Byrne Russell. It will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free.