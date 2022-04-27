Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will hold its regular meeting on at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. The coast for the lunch is $18. The program will consist of a forum of candidates for the Georgia Senate and House of Representatives. For reservations, call Christy Rainey at 912-506-7737 or Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542.
April 28
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Katherine Reay at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
College of Coastal Georgia will host its 1th annual Service Learning Symposium at 3 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center in Brunswick. It is open to the community. For details, email Tiffany King at tking@ccga.edu.
April 30
The Cassina Garden Club will host its annual tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be eight gardens featured on St. Simons Island. There will also be a plant sale and garden party. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the event. For details, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
May 2
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Mary Kay Andrews at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
The Boy Scouts of America, Coastal Georgia Council, will host its Golden Eagle Dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center on Jekyll Island. The guest speaker will be UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett. The honoree will be Bill Jones III.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Marion Kennedy will offer a presentation on felting, including from her recent felting workshop in Hungary. Visitors are welcome.
May 5
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its 7th Anniversary Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. The work of nine regional artists will be on display, along with three new artists joining the group. For more information, visit arttrends.gallery.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Spring Book Sale’s Member Preview Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Anyone who wants to become a member can register by visiting LitGuildSSI.org. Membership levels start at $10 and are valid for the calendar year.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host Pulitzer Prize winning author and journalist Rick Atkinson at 5 p.m. at the Cloister on Sea Island. He will discuss his most recent book, “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777.” The lecture is free of charge for historical society members and $25 for non-members. It will also be available via livestream. Registration is required by visiting coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
May 6
Golden Isles Live will host its final concert of the season, the Sons of Serendip, at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The group, a finalist on America’s Got Talent, will close out the season for the organization. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at goldenisleslive.org.