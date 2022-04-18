Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society’s signature series, Journeys, will continue with a field trip to Jekyll Island. The tour will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will visit various sites. Transportation to Jekyll Island will not be included. A shuttle will take participants around the island itself. It is $60 per person. Registration is required. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or call 912-634-7090.
Thursday
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Jim Squires, Ph.D., will present a series of photos. The audience will vote whether to “Fix it, Frame it or Flush it?” For details, go to coastalphotographersguild.com.
April 22
The American Cancer Society will host its annual Relay for Life in-person at Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Road, Brunswick. To join or to donate, visit RelayForLife.org/GlynnGa.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Taylor Brown who will share his book “Wingwalkers” at 10:30 a.m. St. Simons Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at www.Eventbrite.com
April 23
The Magnolia Garden Club will host its Fairy Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at homes around downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kids 5 and under will be admitted for free. For tickets, email deanhome@bellsouth.net.
The National Water Dance initiative will feature Core Dance along with members of the community for a performance at 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The program is a local part of a national program which will be taking place simultaneously in celebration of Earth Day. The Phil Morrison Trip will also perform. For details, visit coredance.org or goldenislesarts.org.
April 26
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available, or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
April 28
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Katherine Reay at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
April 30
The Cassina Garden Club will host its annual tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be eight gardens featured on St. Simons Island. There will also be a plant sale and garden party. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the event. For details, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
May 2
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Mary Kay Andrews at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
May 5
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its 7th Anniversary Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. The work of nine regional artists will be on display, along with three new artists joining the group. For more information, visit arttrends.gallery.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Spring Book Sale’s Member Preview Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Anyone who wants to become a member can register by visiting LitGuildSSI.org. Membership levels start at $10 and are valid for the calendar year.
May 6
Golden Isles Live will host the Sons of Serendip, at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The group, a finalist on America’s Got Talent, will close out the season for the organization. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at goldenisleslive.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Spring Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is open to the public.
May 7
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Spring Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is open to the public. The $10 bag sale will begin at 1:30 p.m. and customers can fill grocery bags full of books. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
May 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its film series featuring “My Salinger Year,” which is rated R, at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
May 19
The STAR Foundation will host a low country boil from 6 to 9 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Entertainment will be provided by Squirt Gun. For details, visit starofcoastalga.org/special-events.
May 21
Georgia Swim School LLC will host two free lessons in May. The first will be a Baby Safety Swim at 9 a.m. May 21. The second will be for adult or teens at 7 p.m. May 26. The lessons will be held at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To sign up, email Georgiaswimschool@gmail.com.
