Throughout April
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a new exhibition titled Women Artists of Maine at Goodyear Cottage through April 30. It will feature potter Mary Perkins; painter, Jan Waterman; and fiber artist Patricia Scronce. It will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free.
April 17
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
April 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Mary Miller who will perform her one-woman show titled, “Things I Learned in Isolation,” based on her experience in the early days of the COVID pandemic. It will be staged at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. The event is free for Literary Guild members; $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
April 19
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4, and paperbacks are $2. All book sale proceeds will benefit St. Simons Island Library. Gently-used book donations are appreciated.For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
April 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host an Author Talk and Jazz Performance featuring Mike Shaw at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. He will discuss his book “The Musician” and play the keyboard during his presentation. The event is free for literary guild members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
The Department of Natural Resources will host CoastFest on Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It is free and will be held rain or shine. For details, visit coastalgadnr.org.
Forward Brunswick will host its Brunswick Farmers’ Market from 9 to 11 a.m. on Gloucester St., in front of the library, in downtown Brunswick. This is a temporary location change. This curated farmers market features only local fresh foods sold by the farmers who have grown or raised it. The market will be held every month on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host An Evening with Wayne Flynt, author of “Afternoons with Harper Lee,” from 6 to 7 p.m. at the bookstore.
Coastal Photographers Guild will host its monthly meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery and theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick.The award winning photographer, Steve Kendall will present a program titled Photographing Dramatic and Intimate Landscapes, which will showcase images taken from around the United States with tips for capturing compelling landscape images.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Fort King George in Darien. Pamela Mueller, award winning local author will talk about her most recent book, “The Sky is My Home.” It is open to all.
April 21
The Blessing of the Fleet will be held from April 21 to 23 at the Darien waterfront. Food, music and entertainment will be offered. The blessing will be held at 2 p.m. April 23. For details, visit mcintoshchamber.com/blessing-of-the-fleet.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. A donation of $10 includes two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies (regular or jalapeno), iced tea and dessert.Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912-264-1389 no earlier than 10:45 a.m. Delivery is free on orders of six or more. At the same time, the lodge will be hosting the American Red Cross for the monthly blood drive.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will screen “Company Town” at 6 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick.
April 23
Music and Memories, benefitting Memory Matters, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be live music, a raffle, and a silent auction. For details, visit memorymattersglynn.com.
BK’s Brightness Brigade will host Bands and BBQ, a benefit for the Golden Isles Penguin Project, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Willis Gore and Greg Kearney along with Bonnie Blue. Tickets are $60 per person and will include music and food along with a cash bar. The music will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are limited and may be purchased by visiting goldenisles.org calling 912-262-6934.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host Yoga in the Park from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Twitty Park, 501 Sea Island Road, St. Simons Island. All levels are welcome. Participants should bring a yoga mat and towel. Light refreshments will be served.
April 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host an Author Talk featuring Rita Welty Bourke at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. She will discuss her book “Islomanes of Cumberland Island.” The event is free for Literary Guild members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Play Readers at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom featuring a discussion of the Tony Award winning musical, “Fiddler on the Roof.” Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, contact Golden Isles Arts and Humanities at info@goldenislesarts.org or by calling 912-262-6934.
April 27
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will host trivia at 7 p.m. The emcee will be Gary Moore. There will be food and a bar which opens at 5 p.m. There will be prizes for the winners. All are welcome.
April 28
The Glynn Academy Players will stage “Mean Girls” at 7 p.m April 28 and 29 at Glynn Academy Memorial Auditorium at the school. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at gaplayers.ludus.com. Adult admission is $15 and $7 for students and children.
The AARP’s Chapter 887 will host its monthly meeting and luncheon will be held 11 a.m. the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy. Brunswick. AARP members are welcome. The speaker will pharmacist Laura Limburg, who will share relevant health information.
April 29
Cassina Garden Club will host its Tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at gardens around St. Simons Island. Tickets are $35 per person in advancer or $40 on the day of the tour. They may be pre-purchased online at cassinagardenclub.org or at local businesses including ACE Garden Center, GJ Ford Bookshop, Maggie’s, and Righton Books, all located on St. Simons Island. They may be bought at the Will Call table at the Tabby Cabins, 1195 Arthur J. Moore Drive on Gascoigne Bluff. For details, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Robert S. Abbott Unity Institution and College of Coastal Georgia will host its Coastal Georgia Culture Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the college. There will be a global food bazaar marketplace, music, a culture expo and kids’ fest. It will be held rain or shine. It is free.
Communities in Schools will host a Tripletail Classic at the Morningstar Marina on St. Simons Island. The tournament will be be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry is $100 per person. From 5 to 8 p.m. there will be a band party featuring Idle Hands. The cost is $35 per person or $65 per couple. For details, visit cisofglynn.org.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a volunteer recruitment event from 4 to 5 p.m. at Wake Up Coffee,, 3349 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick. For details, visit glynnenvironmental.org.
Christina’s Dance World will present Copa Cabana, a production show, at 5:30 p.m. There will be a 2:30 p.m. show and a 5:30 p.m. show April 30. Tickets range form $20 to $25. To purchase tickets, visit 30336.danceticketing.com.
April 30
Women’s Voices of Glynn (WVGC) will hold a meeting at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia church, 1710 Gloucester, Brunswick. Brunswick Cosby Johnson will speak. All are welcome.