Throughout April
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a new exhibition titled Women Artists of Maine at Goodyear Cottage through April 30. It will feature potter Mary Perkins; painter Jan Waterman; and fiber artist Patricia Scronce. It will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free.
April 14
The Woodbine Opry will host a 23rd anniversary celebration headlined by Teea Goans. Doors will open at 5 p.m. followed by a musical celebration at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $10 for general admission, $20 reserved seating and $25 for VIP seating on the stage in the Grand Ole Opry tradition. To purchase tickets, call 912-825-7130 or visit the opry’s Facebook page.
April 15
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
The Robert S. Abbott Institute’s Monthly Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held at 2 p.m. at Original Jay’s Seafood and Chicken, 1305 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The featured speaker will be City Commissioner Felicia Harris, Ph.D. She will speak on “Balancing Downtown Revitalization with People’s Immediate Needs — Avoiding Gentrification.”
April 16
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17, Brunswick, will host a program titled the Jewish Connection at 3:30 p.m. at the site. It will explore the connection between the home’s original owners and the faith. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children.
April 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Mary Miller who will perform her one-woman show titled, “Things I Learned in Isolation,” based on her experience in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be staged at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. The event is free for Literary Guild members; $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
April 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host an Author Talk and Jazz Performance featuring Mike Shaw at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. He will discuss his book, “The Musician,” and play the keyboard during his presentation. The event is free for literary guild members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
The Department of Natural Resources will host CoastFest on Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. It is free and will be held rain or shine. For details, visit coastalgadnr.org.
Forward Brunswick will host its Brunswick Farmers’ Market from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. This curated farmers market features only local fresh foods sold by the farmers who have grown or raised it. The market will be held every month on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host An Evening with Wayne Flynt, author of “Afternoons with Harper Lee,” from 6 to 7 p.m. at the bookstore.
Coastal Photographers Guild will host its monthly meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick.The award winning photographer Steve Kendall will present a program titled, “Photographing Dramatic and Intimate Landscapes,” which will showcase images taken from around the United States with tips for capturing compelling landscape images.
April 21
The Blessing of the Fleet will be held from April 21 to 23 at the Darien waterfront. Food, music, and entertainment will be offered. The blessing will be held at 2 p.m. April 23. For details, visit mcintoshchamber.com/blessing-of-the-fleet.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. A donation of $10 includes two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies (regular or jalapeno), iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912 264-1389 no earlier than 10:45 a.m. Delivery is free on orders of six or more. At the same time, the lodge will be hosting the American Red Cross for its monthly blood drive.
April 23
Music and Memories, benefitting Memory Matters, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be live music, a raffle and a silent auction. For details, visit memorymattersglynn.com.
BK’s Brightness Brigade will host Bands & BBQ, a benefit for the Golden Isles Penguin Project, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Willis Gore and Greg Kearney along with Bonnie Blue. Tickets are $60 per person and will include music and food along with a cash bar. The music will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are limited and may be purchased by visiting goldenisles.org calling 912-262-6934.
Aprili 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host an Author Talk featuring Rita Welty Bourke at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. She will discuss her book “Islomanes of Cumberland Island.” The event is free for literary guild members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Play Readers at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom featuring a discussion of the Tony Award winning musical, “Fiddler on the Roof.” Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, contact Golden Isles Arts and Humanities at info@goldenislesarts.org or by calling 912-262-6934.
April 27
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will host trivia at 7 p.m. The emcee will be Gary Moore. There will be food and a bar which opens at 5 p.m. There will be prizes for the winners. All are welcome.