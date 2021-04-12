Today
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will host an exhibit titled “All Media for All Ages.” It will be available for viewing through May 14. The exhibition will feature work by local and regional artists. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
The Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Kathleen Orians Dawson will share the annual report via a Powerpoint presentation. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information or to attend a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host historian Catherine Katz for a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. She will speak about her book, “The Daughters of Yalta — The Churchills, Roosevelts and Harrimans: A Story of Love and War.” The virtual program is free and open to the public. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Friday
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends Walking Tours at the historic site. A variety of stories will be shared. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Elks Lodge will host its monthly fish fry at 11 a.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The $10 meal consists of two fillets, grits, coleslaw, hushpuppies, tea and dessert. Call 912-264-1389 to place a takeout order. Masks are requested.
Saturday
Friends of Hofwyl -Broadfield will host Albert Fendig’s Annual Hofwyl Plein Air Affair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic site, 5556 U.S. Highway 17, Brunswick. Artists from around the area will be on hand to paint the location. The cost for artist entry is $25 per person, which includes lunch. The works will later be displayed in traveling show that will move throughout the area through the fall. For more information, call George Netherton at 678-778-8889 or email gnetherton@comcast.net.
Coastal Wildscapes will hold its native plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ashantilly Center, 15591 GA Hwy. 99, Darien. When inside the property, attendees are asked to wear masks and outside to social distance. It is free. For details, visit coastalwildscapes.org.
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
April 18
The Shoreline Dance Club will hold its first dance this year at 4 p.m. at the Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy, Brunswick. Additional dances are scheduled for May and June. Ticket and reservation information can be obtained by contacting Jim Kielt at 860-712-7747 or jim.kielt@yahoo.com
April 21
