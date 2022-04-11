Today

The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host a concert titled Light and Dark at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Ave., Brunswick. Selections will include pieces from Boulanger, Vasks and Brahms. Adult tickets are $50 per person and $15 for students. For details, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.

The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, with the exception of April 16. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.

Tuesday

The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church hall, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick. Rees Carroll, founder of Operation BedSpread, will speak. The Brunswick Police Department will offer an update.

Wednesday

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.

The SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an opening for its new show “Hope,” featuring work by Anne and Christophe Goodstein. A reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. Club president Kathleen Orians Dawson will present the club’s 2021 annual report and discuss the month’s volunteer activities. To attend a meeting, email brunswickwcga@gmail.com.

April 14

CASA Glynn will host its Luncheon and Fashion show at 11:30 a.m. in the Mizer Ballroom of the Cloister on Sea Island. Ticket prices vary depending on seating. For tickets, contact Lillian Clark at 912-571-1862.

The College of Coastal Georgia will host the second annual Coastal Georgia Black Scholars Recognition Program at 6 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center in Brunswick. The Black Scholars Recognition Program recognizes high school students nominated by their school counselor for their academic achievement, civic engagement and leadership. For more information, contact Tiffany King at at tking@ccga.edu.

Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “Raising Arizona,” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Dinner will be provided by Indigo Coastal Shanty and a talk on the film will be offered. The cost is $18 for the film, meal and talk. The film alone will be $7. The deadline for tickets is midnight tonight. Tickets may also be purchased securely online at goldenislesarts.org.

April 15

The Brunswick Elks Lodge will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The meal consists of fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies, iced tea and dessert. A donation of $10 is requested. Takeout calls may be placed beginning at 10:45 a.m. To place those, call 912-264-1389. There will be a free delivery on orders of six or more.

April 16

The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Patriots Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A memorial ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a parade at noon at the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The event is free and open to the public.

Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation will host a program titled Mighty Oaks from Tiny Acorns Grow Hofwyl’s Famous Trees at 2 p.m. at the site. The tour will highlight the plants and animals at the location. The cost is $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 youth and five and under free. For reservations and more information, call Bill Giles, Historic Site Manager, 912-264-7333, bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov. Also you may visit www.gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation

April 18

April 18

April 20

April 20

The Coastal Georgia Historical Society’s signature series, Journeys, will continue with a field trip to Jekyll Island. The tour will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will visit various sites. Transportation to Jekyll Island will not be included. A shuttle will take participants around the island itself. It is $60 per person. Registration is required. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or call 912-634-7090.

April 21

The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Jim Squires, Ph.D., will present a series of photos. The audience will vote whether to “Fix it, Frame it or Flush it?” For details, go to coastalphotographersguild.com.

April 22

The American Cancer Society will host its annual Relay for Life in-person at Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Road, Brunswick. To join or to donate, visit RelayForLife.org/GlynnGa.

The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Taylor Brown who will share his book “Wingwalkers” at 10:30 a.m. St. Simons Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at www.Eventbrite.com

April 23

The Magnolia Garden Club will host its Fairy Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at homes around downtown Brunswick. For tickets and further details, visit the garden club’s Facebook page.

April 23

The National Water Dance initiative will feature Core Dance along with members of the community for a performance at 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The program is a local part of a national program which will be taking place simultaneously in celebration of Earth Day. The Phil Morrison Trip will also perform. For details, visit coredance.org or goldenislesarts.org.

April 25

April 25

April 26

Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org.

April 27

April 27

April 28

The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Katherine Reay at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.

April 29

The Glynn Academy Class of 1965 will celebrate its 75th Birthday Class Reunion April 29-30th. The deadline for registration forms is April 15. Class members may request registration forms by emailing MaryJo at gaclassof1965@gmail.com or by phone 912-506-0155.

County seeking lifeguards to address shortage

It’s the time of year when the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department is scrambling to find lifeguards, mainly at the beaches.

For some reason, the challenge this season is to find lifeguards for the county swimming pools this season. Normally, the biggest challenge is finding applicants to work on the beaches as lifeguards.

Ideally, the county will hire and train 10 more lifeguards for swimming pools. Training takes a week and the county pays the certification fee, said Jordan Sasser, county recreation program manager.

Training for swimming pool lifeguards is less extensive than for beach lifeguards, who have more equipment involved and a larger territory with changing weather conditions to deal with. Last year, the shortage of lifeguards at pools forced recreation officials to close the deep end of the swimming pool at Neptune Park Fun Zone.

Lifeguards are paid $15.41 an hour this season, which begins May 28. The pool is open six days a week. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. The pool is closed on Tuesdays.

If a full contingent of lifeguards is hired, they will work about 30 hours a week. If not, they could be asked to work 40 hours or more each week.

Lexie Doke, the department’s program coordinator, said the summer lifeguards, many of whom are students, will have the opportunity spend time with their families during the summer.

“We are very flexible,” Doke said. “These kids have family vacations.”

The one day of the year Doke said everyone is expected to work is July 4, the busiest day of the season.

Jordan said there were improvements over the winter including the resurfacing of the mini-golf course, a re-plaster of the kiddie pool and the main pool expansion joint repair. A pool party shade structure will be installed in coming weeks before the pool opens, he said.

The recreation department will post a list of programs and rental opportunities May 1 on its website. People can also visit the recreation offices in person to sign up for programs or for more information.