Today
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society’s signature series, Journeys, will be held at 6 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, and will also be available virtually. The lecture is free for members and $10 for non-members. Journeys 2022 will feature the history of the Jekyll Island Club through people and places. Registration is required. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or call 912-634-7090.
Friday
The Coastal Georgia Artists Guild will host a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The exhibition will be on display through April 30. The gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Saturday
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends Tour at 6:30 p.m. at the site. The cost is $20 per person. For reservations and information, contact Bill Giles at 912-264-7333, bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host “Death Defying One Acts” at 8 p.m. Saturday and April 16. There will be a 3 p.m. show Sunday and April 17. The performances will be three one-act plays by Mary Miller. Tickets are $25 per person. There are discounts for students, teachers and members of the military. For details, call 912-230-1042 or visit SoGloGallery.com.
April 10
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host Annette Burke Lyttle, who will discuss Colonial American Migration Routes and Modes of Travel at 2 p.m. via Zoom. The talk is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.
The Shoreline Dance Club will hold its April dinner dance from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. Lorna Greenwood will be providing live dance music. For more information, contact Jim Kielt at 860-712-7747 or jim.kielt@yahoo.com.
April 11
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host a concert titled Light and Dark at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Ave., Brunswick. Selections will include pieces from Boulanger, Vasks and Brahms. Adult tickets are $50 per person and $15 for students. For details, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, with the exception of April 16. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
April 12
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church hall, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick. Rees Carroll, founder of Operation BedSpread, will speak. The Brunswick Police Department will offer an update.
April 13
The SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an opening for its new show “Hope,” featuring work by Anne and Christophe Goodstein. A reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 pm at the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. Club president Kathleen Orians Dawson will present the club’s 2021 annual report and volunteer activities. To attend a meeting, email brunswickwcga@gmail.com.
The Golden Isles Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn, 5514 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Butch Miller, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor. Candidates for state and local offices will also be on hand. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. with the program starting at noon. The cost of the lunch is $23. Reservations must be made by Friday. To secure a space, call Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or email gloriaburns@comcast.net.
April 14
CASA Glynn will host its Luncheon and Fashion show at 11:30 a.m. in the Mizer Ballroom of the Cloister on Sea Island. Ticket prices vary depending on seating. For tickets, contact Lillian Clark at 912-571-1862.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “Raising Arizona,” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Dinner will be provided by Indigo Coastal Shanty and a talk on the film will be offered. The cost is $18 for the film, meal and talk. The film alone will be $7. The ticket deadline is midnight Monday and may be purchased online at goldenislesarts.org.
April 16
The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Patriots Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A memorial ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a parade at noon at the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The event is free and open to the public.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation will host a program titled Mighty Oaks from Tiny Acorns Grow Hofwyl’s Famous Trees at 2 p.m. at the site. The tour will highlight the plants and animals at the location. The cost is $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 youth, and five and under free. For reservations and more information, call Bill Giles, Historic Site Manager, 912-264-7333, bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov. Also you may visit www.gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
April 18
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
April 20
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society’s signature series, Journeys, will continue with a field trip to Jekyll Island. The tour will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will visit various sites. Transportation to Jekyll Island will not be included. A shuttle will take participants around the island itself. It is $60 per person. Registration is required. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or call 912-634-7090.
April 21
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Jim Squires, PhD., will present to discuss the merits of each. For details, go to coastalphotographersguild.com.
April 22
The American Cancer Society will host its annual Relay for Life in-person from 6 to 11 p.m. at Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Road, Brunswick. To join or to donate, visit RelayForLife.org/GlynnGa.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Taylor Brown who will share his book “Wingwalkers” at 10:30 a.m. St. Simons Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made atEventbrite.com.
April 23
The Magnolia Garden Club will host its Fairy Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at homes around downtown Brunswick. For tickets and further details, visit the garden club’s Facebook page.
The National Water Dance initiative will feature Core Dance along with members of the community for a performance at 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront .Park in downtown Brunswick. For details, visit coredance.org or goldenislesarts.org.
April 25
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
April 26
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For the Zoom meeting link, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
April 27
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
April 28
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Katherine Reay at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive St. Simons. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
April 29
The Glynn Academy Class of 1965 will celebrate its 75th Birthday Class Reunion April 29-30th. The deadline for registration forms is April 15. Class members may request registration forms by emailing MaryJo at gaclassof1965@gmail.com at 912-506-0155.
April 30
The Cassina Garden Club will host its annual tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at six picturesque homes and gardens on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $40 per person. For details, visit cassinagardenclub.org.