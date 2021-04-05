Today
The Golden Isles Fiber Arts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallory St., St. Simons Island. The program this month will be a fashion show of the items created from the ice dyeing workshop. “Show and share” projects are also encouraged. Masks and social distancing will be required. The church will provide hand sanitizer. Visitors are welcome.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
Thursday
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will be showing the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie at 2 p.m. in conference room A. For a complete list of activities at the library, visit moglibraries.org.
April 9
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Hwy. 17 N., Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends Walking Tours at the historic site. A variety of stories will be shared. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its monthly educational session from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Reid’s Apothecary, 1618 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Staff from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division will be discussing air permitting and air quality in general. Visit glynnenvironmental.org/events to reserve a space and for more information.
April 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Hwy. 17 N., Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends Walking Tours at the historic site. A variety of stories will be shared. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
America’s Boating Club Golden Isles will be hosting a full day of boater skills training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St., Brunswick. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Registration may be completed online at www.gisps.org. For more information, contact Mike Moye at mmoye@surfsouth.com or 229-454-6791.
April 12
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will host an exhibit titled “All Media for All Ages” through May 14. The show will feature work by local and regional artists. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
April 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
The Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Kathleen Orians Dawson will share the annual report via a Powerpoint presentation. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information or to attend a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
April 15
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host historian Catherine Katz for a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. She will speak on her book, “The Daughters of Yalta — The Churchills, Roosevelts and Harrimans: A Story of Love and War.” The program is free and open to the public. For details, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
April 16
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends Walking Tours at the historic site. A variety of stories will be shared. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
April 17
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield will host Albert Fendig’s Annual Hofwyl Plein Air Affair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. Artists from around the area will be on hand to paint the location. The cost for artist entry is $25 per person, which includes lunch. The works will later be displayed in a traveling show that will move throughout the area through the fall. For more information, call George Netherton at 678-778-8889 or email gnetherton@comcast.net.
Coastal Wildscapes will hold its native plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ashantilly Center, 15591 GA Hwy. 99, Darien. When Inside the property, attendees are asked to wear masks and outside to social distance. It is free. For details, visit coastalwildscapes.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.