Throughout April
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a new exhibition titled Women Artists of Maine at Goodyear Cottage through April 30. It will feature potter Mary Perkins; painter, Jan Waterman; and fiber artist Patricia Scronce. It will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free.
April 3
The Golden isles Fiberarts Guild will host its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The program will be “Gems of the Golden Isles” featuring Leslie Aldinger who will describe the making of fine silver jewelry with precious metal clay. Visitors are welcome.
The Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Center, hosts games at 1 p.m. Monday to Friday. On Sunday, games are at 1:30 p.m. For details, visit bridgewebs.com/goldenisles/home.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
April 5
Drama Buddies and Friends will present Singing Thru the Decades at 6:30 p.m. at Glynn Academy Auditorium in Brunswick. Donations will be accepted.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4, and paperbacks are $2. All book sale proceeds will benefit St. Simons Island Library. Gently used book donations are appreciated. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org. The store will not be open April 8.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host artist Natalie Daise for an opening reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Portman Gallery within the art center. The exhibition is titled, “Greens Grow in My Garden.” It is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. It will be on display through May 27. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
April 6
Jazz in Darien featuring the Darien Jazz Quintet will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Studio, 111 N. Walton St., Darien.
The CASA Glynn Fashion Show will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Mizner Ballroom of The Cloister on Sea Island. Ticket prices are based on seating. For details, visit casaglynn.org.
April 7
First Friday, a monthly downtown block party, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle and surrounding streets. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
April 8
Forward Brunswick will host its Brunswick Farmers’ Market from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. This curated farmers market features only local fresh foods sold by the farmers who have grown or raised it. The market will be held every month on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The market will also be open April 22.
April 11
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Hall, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick. Members of the Brunswick Police Department will be available to hear concerns and offer information on activities in the neighborhood and city. All are welcome.
April 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will screen the film “Hello, Bookstore” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is a documentary set in Lenox, Massachusetts. There is a suggested donation of $3.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. The annual report will be presented and then items for Hope House will be sorted for the Day of Service luncheon on April 29 when all Women’s Clubs statewide raise money to benefit domestic-violence victims. If interested in attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.