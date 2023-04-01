April 1
Glynn Visual Arts will host its 28th annual Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Postell Park, near the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. More than 60 juried talented artists and skilled artisans from around the region will display a variety of pieces across a range of mediums.
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
The Jekyll Market, 11 Main St., Jekyll Island, will host local author Larry Hobbs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. He will sign copies of his new book, “More Coast Tales.”
Coastal Wildscapes will host its Spring Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ashantilly Center, 15591 Hwy. 99, Darien. It is free to attend. Pre-orders can be made and details are available at coastalwildscapes.org.
April 3
The Golden isles Fiberarts Guild will host its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The program will be “Gems of the Golden Isles” featuring Leslie Aldinger who will describe the making of fine silver jewelry with precious metal clay. Visitors are welcome.
The Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Center, hosts games at 1 p.m. Monday to Friday. On Sunday, games are at 1:30 p.m. For details, visit bridgewebs.com/goldenisles/home.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operates a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
April 5
Drama Buddies and Friends will present Singing Thru the Decades at 6:30 p.m. at Glynn Academy Auditorium in Brunswick. Donations will be accepted.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4, and paperbacks are $2. All book sale proceeds will benefit St. Simons Island Library. Gently-used book donations are appreciated.For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org. The store will not be open April 8.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host artist Natalie Daise for an opening reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Portman Gallery within the art center. The exhibition is titled, “Greens Grow in My Garden.” It is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. It will be on display through May 27. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
April 6
Jazz in Darien featuring the Darien Jazz Quintet will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Studio, 111 N. Walton St., Darien.
The CASA Glynn Fashion Show will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Mizner Ballroom of The Cloister on Sea Island. Ticket prices are based on seating. For details, visit casaglynn.org.
April 7
First Friday, a monthly downtown block party, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle and surrounding streets. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
April 8
Forward Brunswick will host its Brunswick Farmers’ Market from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. This curated farmers market features only local fresh foods sold by the farmers who have grown or raised it. The market will be held every month on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The market will also be open April 22.
April 11
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Hall, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick. Members of the Brunswick Police Department will be available to hear concerns and offer information on activities in the neighborhood and city. All are welcome.
April 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will screen the film “Hello, Bookstore” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is a documentary set in Lenox, Massachusetts. There is a suggested donation of $3.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. The annual report will be presented and then items for Hope House will be sorted for the Day of Service luncheon on April 29 when all Women’s Clubs statewide raise money to benefit domestic violence victims. If interested in attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
April 13
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “Paper Moon” from 1973, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets will include a meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty and a short talk. Tickets must be purchased by April 10. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
April 14
The Woodbine Opry will host a 23rd anniversary celebration headlined by Teea Goans. Doors will open at 5 p.m. followed by a musical celebration at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $10 for general admission, $20 reserved seating and $25 for VIP seating on the stage in the Grand Ole Opry tradition. To purchase tickets, call 912-825-7130 or visit the opry’s Facebook page.
April 15
April 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Mary Miller who will perform her one-woman show titled, “Things I Learned in Isolation,” based on her experience in the early days of the COVID pandemic. It will be staged at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive The event is free for literary guild members; $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
April 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host an Author Talk and Jazz Performance featuring Mike Shaw at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr. He will discuss his book “The Musician” and play the keyboard during his presentation. The event is free for Literary Guild members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host An Evening with Wayne Flynt, author of “Afternoons with Harper Lee,” from 6 to 7 p.m. at the bookstore.
April 21
The Blessing of the Fleet will be held from April 21 to 23 at the Darien waterfront. Food, music, and entertainment will be offered. The blessing will be held at 2 p.m. April 23. For details, visit mcintoshchamber.com/blessing-of-the-fleet.
April 23
Music and Memories, benefitting Memory Matters, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be live music, a raffle, and a silent auction. For details, visit memorymattersglynn.com.
April 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host an Author Talk featuring Rita Welty Bourke at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. She will discuss her book “Islomanes of Cumberland Island.” The event is free for literary guild members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.