Throughout March
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site will host its annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. It will continue each week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Admission is free for those 5 and under. It is $5 for youths (ages 6 to 17); $8 for adults; and $7 for seniors. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
March 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4, and paperbacks are $2. All book sale proceeds will benefit St. Simons Island Library. Gently used book donations are appreciated.For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
March 30
Members of local middle school bands will host Bandapalooza from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Glynn County Stadium. There will be food, music and instrument stations. Students will be able to see how band programs work. Participating schools include Glynn Middle, Risley, Jane Macon and Needwood.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will host trivia at 5 p.m. with the kitchen opening at 6 p.m. Gary Moore will lead the game. It is open to the public.
March 31
The American Cancer Society will host its annual Relay for Life event from 6 to 10 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. There will be food, children’s activities and a silent auction. Local band Idle Hands will perform. Luminaria in memory or honor of those who have battled cancer are on sale. The white bags are available for purchase for $10. Gold bags cost $25. For details, visit relayforlife.org/glynn.
The Brunswick High School Class of 1973 will host its 50th reunion event at 6 p.m. March 31 and April 1 at the Brunswick Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy, Brunswick. For details, visit the Brunswick High School website and Facebook page.
April 1
Glynn Visual Arts will host its 28th annual Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 and 2 in Postell Park, near the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. More than 60 juried talented artists and skilled artisans from around the region will display a variety of pieces across a range of mediums.
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
The Jekyll Market, 11 Main St., Jekyll Island, will host local author Larry Hobbs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. He will sign copies of his new book, “More Coast Tales.”
Coastal Wildscapes will host its Spring Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ashantilly Center, 15591 Hwy. 99, Darien. It is free to attend. Pre-orders can be made and details are available at coastalwildscapes.org.
April 3
The Golden isles Fiberarts Guild will host its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The program will be “Gems of the Golden Isles” featuring Leslie Aldinger who will describe the making of fine silver jewelry with precious metal clay. Visitors are welcome.
April 5
Drama Buddies and Friends will present Singing Thru the Decades at 6:30 p.m. at Glynn Academy Auditorium in Brunswick. Donations will be accepted.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will host artist Natalie Daise for an opening reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Portman Gallery within the art center. The exhibition is titled, “Greens Grow in My Garden.” It is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. It will be on display through May 27. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
April 6
The Studio, 111 N. Walton St., Darien, will host Jazz in Darien featuring the Darien Jazz Quintet from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host an Author Talk and Book Signing at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino. The guest will be William Walsh who will share his latest book of poetry, “Fly Fishing in Times Square.” The event is free for Literary Guild member and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
Forward Brunswick will host its Brunswick Farmers’ Market from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. This curated farmers market features only local fresh foods sold by the farmers who have grown or raised it. The market will be held every month on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
The CASA Glynn Fashion Show will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Mizner Ballroom of The Cloister on Sea Island. Ticket prices are based on seating. For details, visit casaglynn.org.
April 7
First Friday, a monthly downtown block party, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle and surrounding streets. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.