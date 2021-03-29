March 31
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring, “Dark Waters” at 7 p.m. in the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. Masks will be required and attendance will be limited.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
Throughout April
The Jekyll Arts Association will host an exhibit titled “In and Out of the Garden” with work by Ann Marie Dalis. A socially distanced opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Goodyear Gallery in the Jekyll Island historic district. The hours are from noon to 4 p.m. daily.
The work will be on display through April 30. Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a new exhibition “Touching the Blue Void” through April 9. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Masks and social distancing will be required. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
April 3
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
April 5
The Golden Isles Fiber Arts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallory St., St. Simons Island. The program this month will be a fashion show of the items created from the ice dying workshop. “Show and share” projects are also encouraged by members. Masks and social distancing will be required.
April 7
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
April 9
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17N, in Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends Walking Tours at 7 p.m. at the historic site. Admission is $8 for audlts; $7 for seniors; and $5 for children. For details visit, gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
April 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17N, in Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends Walking Tours at 7 p.m. at the historic site. For details visit, gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Americas Boating Club Golden Isles will be hosting a full day of boater skills training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. Registration may be completed at www.gisps.org. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. For details, contact Mike Moye at mmoye@surfsouth.com or 229-454-6791.
April 12
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an exhibit titled “All Media for All Ages” through May 14. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
April 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
April 16
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends Walking Tours at the historic site. A variety of stories will be shared. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
April 17
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield will host Albert Fendig’s Annual Hofwyl Plein Air Affair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic site, 5556 U.S. Highway 17, Brunswick. Artists from around the area will be on hand to paint the location. The cost for artist entry is $25 per person, which includes lunch. The works will later be displayed in traveling show that will move throughout the area through the fall. For more information, call George Netherton at 678-778-8889 or email gnetherton@comcast.net.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
April 21
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
April 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
The Cassina Garden Club will host its 15 annual Tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in private homes on St. Simons Island. Tickets to tour the gardens will be $30 in advance and $35 on tour day. Pre-purchase may be made online at cassinagardenclub.org or at ACE Garden Center, GJ Ford Bookshop and St. Simons Drug Company. The Members Cultivated Plant Sale and a Silent Auction will be held at the historic Hamilton Plantation Tabby Cabins located on Gascoigne Bluff at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. Tours of the cabins will be available during the plant sale.
April 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Kristy Woodson Harvey and “Under the Southern Sky” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. It is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations are required and may be made at www.eventbrite.com/d/ga-st-simons-island/literary-guild. Masks must be worn.\