Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
April 1
The Downtown Development Authority will host its monthly First Friday block party from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle Street in Brunswick. Restaurants will host bands. Shops and galleries will also be open. For more information, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends Tour at 5:30 p.m. at the site. The cost is $20 per person. For reservations and information, contact Bill Giles at 912-264-7333, bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1967 will celebrate its 55th class reunion on April 1 and 2. Class members interested in attending should reach out to Jan Gardner Sala at jan_bug@comcast.net or by phone 912-399-4047.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Julia Knowlton who will share “One Clean Feather,” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. There is a $10 cost for non-members. It is free for members. To register, visit Eventbrite.com.
Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department will host Movies at the Park featuring “Ecanto” at 6 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. Admission and concessions are $1. Masks are encouraged.
April 1 to 3
Darien will host its 54th annual Blessing of the Fleet along the city’s waterfront, 1 Screven Drive, Darien. Food, music and entertainment will be included in the three-day event. Vendors will also have wares for sale. At 2 p.m. April 3, the city’s shrimping fleet will be blessed. For details, visit mcintoshchamber.com/blessing-of-the-fleet.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Julia Knowlton who will share her “One Clean Feather” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and can be made at www.Eventbrite.com
April 2 and 3
Glynn Visual Arts will host its 27th annual Art in the Park Fine Art & Craft Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. More than 70 talented artists and artisans from around the region will display and available for purchase. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
April 2
The Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield will host the 10th annual Plein Air Affair honoring Albert Fending from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic site, 5556 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick. Admission is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors (62 and over); and $5 for Youth (6 to 17). Children ages 5 and under will be admitted for free. For details, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
April 3
The Jekyll Island Art Association will host an opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Titled Dynamic Duo, it will feature ceramics by Elizabeth Holladay and paintings by Julia Lawing. The exhibition will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Memory Matters will host a fundraiser titled Music and Memories at 4 p.m. at Musgrove Retreat and Conference Center on St. Simons Island. For details, visit Memory Matters’ Facebook page.
iCan Bike, sponsored by SOAR, will host a workshop for those with disabilities to learn to ride a bike. The program will run from April 4 to 8. There will be a parents meeting on April 8. For a registration form or further information, contact Doreen Sigman, camp director, at: sigman1@comcast.com or call 912-264-4550
April 4
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. There will be a brief business meeting and Julia Cieszeski will share a presentation. Members may bring projects to share. Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated. Visitors are welcome.
April 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series at 7 p.m. featuring “Jo Jo Rabbit” at 7 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
April 7
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society’s signature series, Journeys, will be held at 6 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, and will also be available virtually. The lecture is free for members and $10 for non-members. Journeys 2022 will feature the history of the Jekyll Island Club through people and places. Registration is required. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or call 912-634-7090.
April 9
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends Tour at 6:30 p.m. at the site. The cost is $20 per person. For reservations and information, contact Bill Giles at 912-264-7333, bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
April 10
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host Annette Burke Lyttle, who will discuss “Colonial American Migration Routes and Modes of Travel” at 2 p.m. via Zoom. The talk is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.
April 11
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host a concert titled Light and Dark at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Ave., Brunswick. Selections will include pieces from Boulanger, Vasks and Brahms. Adult tickets are $50 per person and $15 for students. For details, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
April 12
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church hall, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick. Rees Carroll, founder of Operation Bed Spread, will speak. The Brunswick Police Department will offer an update.
April 14
CASA Glynn will host its Luncheon and Fashion show at 11:30 a.m. in the Mizer Ballroom of the Cloister on Sea Island. Ticket prices vary depending on seating. For tickets, contact Lillian Clark at 912-571-1862.