Today
Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international organization for female educators, will meet at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Members will bring canned fruits and vegetables for altruistic project.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
Thursday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Marie Bostwick and “The Restoration of Celia Fairchild” at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is free for guild members and $10 for guests. Reservations can be made at www.eventbrite.com/d/ga-st-simons-island/literary-guild. Masks are required and attendance will be limited.
March 26
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St Simons Island, will host a March Friday Fire Event, a one day clay sculpting workshop, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the center. The cost is $40. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
March 27
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends Walking Tours at the historic site. A variety of stories will be shared. The cost is $20 per person. For details, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
March 28
St. Marys Little Theatre will hold auditions for its third annual production of “An Evening with the Stars,” from 2 to 4 p.m. at Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Performances of “An Evening with the Stars” will be staged May 7 to 9 and 14 to 16. For details, email Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com with any questions or call 912-729-1103.
March 29 -31
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring, “Dark Waters” at 7 p.m. in the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. Masks will be required and attendance will be limited.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
Throughout April
The Jekyll Arts Association will host an exhibit titled “In and Out of the Garden” with work by Ann Marie Dalis. A socially distanced opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Goodyear Gallery in the Jekyll Island historic district. The work will be on display through April 30. The hours are from noon to 4 p.m. daily.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a new exhibition “Touching the Blue Void” through April 9. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Masks and social distancing will be required. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
April 3
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.