Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
Tuesday
The Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Annual Hofwyl-Broadfield Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday through April 24 at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick. Guests will be given an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt map with instructions. The cost of admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors (62 and over), $5 youth (ages 6 to 17), and children ages 5 and under are free. For details, call 912-264-7333 or email bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
Wednesday
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “The Seagull” by Anton Chekov at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For information or Zoom link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, Hwy. 17 N, Brunswick. The program is a forum featuring Republican candidates for Glynn County Commission and School Board. For reservations, call or text Christy Rainey at 912-506-7737 or Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542.
Thursday
An Art Stroll, featuring ArtTrends Gallery, Anderson Fine Art Gallery, the Artists’ Annex, Glynn Visual Art and Wallin Gallery, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. along the galleries on Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. All of the spaces will highlight original art. For details, emails artists@arttrendsgallery.com.
Saturday
American Legion No. 9, 4470 Hwy 17 N, Brunswick, will host a Breakfast with Veterans on from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the post. Veterans will eat for free and other meals will cost $6 per person. The public is invited. All proceeds go toward veterans programs and community outreach. For details, call 912-258-2014.
March 27
A book signing with Rhonda A. Jaudon, Ph.D., author of “Transforming My Attitude through Gratitude” from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Selden Park, 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Anniversary Celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. at Village Creek Landing, 526 S Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. There will be a low country boil and entertainment by Backbeat Boulevard. For tickets, email tickets@goldenislesarts.org.
March 30
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
April 1
The Downtown Development Authority will host its monthly First Friday block party from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle Street in Brunswick. Restaurants will host bands. Shops and galleries will also be open. For more information, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends Tour at 5:30 p.m. at the site. The cost is $20 per person. For reservations and information, contact Bill Giles at 912-264-7333, bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1967 will celebrate its 55th class reunion on April 1 and 2. Class members interested in attending should reach out to Jan Gardner Sala at jan_bug@comcast.net or by phone 912-399-4047.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Julia Knowlton who will share “One Clean Feather,” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. There is a $10 cost for non-members. It is free for members. To register, visit Eventbrite.com.
Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department will host Movies at the Park featuring Encanto at 6 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. Admission and concessions are $1. Masks are encouraged.
April 1 to 3
Darien will host its 54th annual Blessing of the Fleet along the city’s waterfront, 1 Screven Drive, Darien. Food, music, and entertainment will be included in the three-day event. Vendors will also have wares for sale. At 2 p.m. April 3, the city’s shrimping fleet will be blessed. For details, visit mcintoshchamber.com/blessing-of-the-fleet.
April 2 and 3
Glynn Visual Arts will host its 27th annual Art in the Park Fine Art & Craft Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. More than 70 talented artists and artisans from around the region will display and available for purchase. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield will host the 10th annual Plein Air Affair honoring Albert Fending from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic site, 5556 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick. Admission is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors (62 and over); and $5 for Youth (6 to 17). Children ages 5 and under will be admitted for free. For details, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
April 3
Memory Matters will host a fundraiser titled Music and Memories at 4 p.m. at Musgrove Retreat and Conference Center on St. Simons Island. For details, visit Memory Matters’ Facebook page.
iCan Bike, sponsored by SOAR, will host a workshop for those with disabilities to learn to ride a bike. The program will run from April 4 to 8. There will be a parents meeting on April 8. For a registration form or further information, contact Doreen Sigman, camp director, at: sigman1@comcast.com or call 912-264-4550
April 4
April 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series at 7 p.m. featuring “Jo Jo Rabbit” at 7 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
April 9
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends Tour at 6:30 p.m. at the site. The cost is $20 per person. For reservations and information, contact Bill Giles at 912-264-7333, bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
April 11
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host a concert titled Light and Dark at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Ave., Brunswick. Selections will include pieces from Boulanger, Vasks, and Brahms. Adult tickets are $50 per person and $15 for students. For details, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
April 14
CASA Glynn will host its Luncheon and Fashion show at 11:30 a.m. in the Mizer Ballroom of the Cloister on Sea Island. Ticket prices vary depending on seating. For tickets, contact Lillian Clark at 912-571-1862.
April 16
The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Patriots Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A memorial ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a parade at noon at hte St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The event is free and open to the public.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation will host a program titled Mighty Oaks from Tiny Acorns Grow Hofwyl’s Famous Trees at 2 p.m. at the site. The tour will highlight the plants and animals at the location. The cost is $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 youth, and five and under free. For reservations and more information, call Bill Giles, Historic Site Manager, 912-264-7333, bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov. Also you may visit www.gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation
April 18
April 22
The American Cancer Society will host its annual Relay for Life in-person at Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Road, Brunswick. To join or to donate, visit RelayForLife.org/GlynnGa.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Taylor Brown who will share his book “Wingwalkers” at 10:30 a.m. St. Simons Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at www.Eventbrite.com