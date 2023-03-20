Throughout March
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site will host its annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. It will continue each week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Admission is free for those 5 and under. It is $5 for youths (ages 6 to 17); $8 for adults; and $7 for seniors. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
March 20
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
March 21
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Pamela Bauer Mueller at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, room 108, 530 Beachview Drive. She is the author of “The Sky is My Home.” It is free for guild members and $10 for visitors. For reservations, visit litguildSSI.org.
March 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4, and paperbacks are $2. All book sale proceeds will benefit St. Simons Island Library. Gently used book donations are appreciated.For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
Coastal Wildscapes is partnering with the Friends of Sapelo to host a workday to restore native plant gardens on the island. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m at Altama Plantation Wildlife Management Area, 6844 GA-99, Brunswick. Participants should bring a lunch, sun and bug protection and a refillable water bottle. A water refill station and snacks will be available. A lunch break will be held at Nanny Goat Beach, weather permitting. For details, visit coastalwildscapes.org.
March 23
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a “Pride and Prejudice” folk dancing workshop at 4 p.m. at the library. Registration is appreciated. Those interested can contact Diana Graham at dgraham@glynncounty-ga.gov via email or call 912-279-3738 to reserve their spot.
The Lucas Center will host ACCELER8 Pitch Night from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Stembler Theater at the College of Coastal Georgia. ACCELER8 is an 8-week program for existing businesses in a shark tank style event. This event is free and open to the community.
Village Creek Landing, 526 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island, will host Marchside Music with a number of bands throughout the month. From 5 to 9 p.m. David Owens will perform during the Golden Hour event. It is open to all. Jefecitas Gringas will offer food for sale.
March 24
Village Creek Landing, 526 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island, will host Marchside Music with a number of bands throughout the month. From 5 to 10 p.m. the Page Brothers will perform during the Creekside Concert event. It is open to all. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The local chapter of the AARP 887 will host its monthly meeting and luncheon at 11 a.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. AARP members are welcome.
March 25
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick, will host its 11th annual Albert Fendig’s Plein Air Affair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic site. The cost was $8 for adults and $7 for seniors. It is $5 for children. The registration fee for artists is $30. For details, gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Coastal Wildscapes will host its Spring Native Plant Walk and Seed Swap from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Altama Plantation Wildlife Management Area, 6844 Ga. Hwy. 99, Brunswick. The coast is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Tickets are limited. For details or to register, visit coastalwildscapes.org.
March 26
The Creekside Fresh Air Market will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Village Creek Landing, 526 S Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. Moondance Band will perform. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The Women’s Voices of Glynn County (WVGC) will host a clean up at 3 p.m. at Urbana Park, 1800 Tillman Ave., Brunswick. The event is in support of the Keep Golden Isles Beautiful program. Following the clean up, members will meet at Silver Bluff for a social hour. WVGC is an inclusive community in coastal Georgia dedicated to using its collective voices to create a positive impact on the issues in our county, state and nation. For more information, email Carolyn Colvin at mccarolyn529@gmail.com.
March 27
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
March 28
The Glynn and Camden Rotary Clubs will host a Human Trafficking Community Awareness event at 6 p.m. at the College of Coastal Georgia’s conference center in Brunswick. It is free and open to the public.
March 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Hardbacks are $4, and paperbacks are $2. All book sale proceeds will benefit St. Simons Island Library. Gently used book donations are appreciated.For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
March 31
The American Cancer Society will host its annual Relay for Life event from 6 to 10 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. There will be food, children’s activities and a silent auction. Local band Idle Hands will perform. Luminaria in memory or honor of those who have battled cancer are on sale. The white bags are available for purchase for $10. Gold bags cost $25. For details, visit relayforlife.org/glynn.
April 1 and 2
Glynn Visual Arts will host its 28th annual Art from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Postell Park, near the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. More than 60 juried talented artists and skilled artisans from around the region will display a variety of pieces across a range of mediums.
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
Coastal Wildscapes will host its Spring Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ashantilly Center, 15591 Hwy. 99, Darien. It is free to attend. Pre-orders can be made and details are available at coastalwildscapes.org.