Through March
Tails on the Trails, a virtual 5K to benefit the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, will be held through March 31. The registration will be held through March 26. The fee is $20. For details visit www.HSSCG.org/tails-on-the-trails.
March 15
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host its annual charity auction online from March 15 to 28. Numerous certificates for dining, sports, adventures, accommodations and merchandise can be viewed during the preview week of March 15-21. Bidding will be held the week of March 22-28. To bid, visit www.charityauction.bid/fohji2021.
March 16
Big Read Movies at the Ritz will feature “Beowulf” at 2 p.m. at 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The event is free. Social distancing and masks will be required. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
March 17
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
March 18
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host “Pardon Me Myth: The Power of Women in World Mythologies,” a talk presented by Jon Hershey, Ph.D., at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live on Golden Isles Arts & Humanities’ Facebook page.
The College of Coastal Georgia will launch its third annual Coastal Scholars Showcase at 9 a.m. online. The virtual showcase can be accessed at libguides.ccga.edu/coastalscholars.
March 19
The Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department will host its Spring Movie Night featuring the children’s movie “Hop” at 6 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. The cost is $1 to enter and $1 for concessions. Seating will be by reservation only. Masks will be required. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit glynncounty.org.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St Simons Island, will host its annual Spring Pottery Sale, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the center. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
March 20
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host “The Odyssey: A Staged Reading” at 7 p.m. at the Ritz, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Local actors will be featured. Social distancing and masks will be required. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St Simons Island, will host its annual Spring Pottery Sale, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the center. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
March 21
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host “The Odyssey: A Staged Reading” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Social distancing and masks will be required. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association’s exhibit “Dynamic Art” will available for viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District.
March 24
March 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Marie Bostwick and “The Restoration of Celia Fairchild” at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is free for guild members and $10 for guests. Reservations can be made at www.eventbrite.com/d/ga-st-simons-island/literary-guild. Masks are required and attendance will be limited.
March 26
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St Simons Island, will host a March Friday Fire Event, a one day clay sculpting workshop, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the center. The cost is $40. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
March 27
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will be hosting Ghost and Legends Walking Tours at the Hofwyl-Broadfield plantation State Historic Site, 5556 US Highway 17N, in Brunswick, at 7 p.m.
March 28
St. Marys Little Theatre (SMLT) is holding auditions for its 3rd annual production of “An Evening with the Stars,” on Sunday, March 28, from 2 pm to 4 pm at Theatre by the Trax in St. Marys. Performances of “An Evening with the Stars” will be May 7-9 and 14-16. Email Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com with any questions or call 912-729-1103.
March 31
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring, “Dark Waters” at 7 p.m. in the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. Masks will be required and attendance will be limited.
Throughout April
The Jekyll Arts Association will host an exhibit titled “In and Out of the Garden” with work by Ann Marie Dalis. A socially distanced opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Goodyear Gallery in the Jekyll Island historic district. The work will be on display through April 30. The hours are from noon to 4 p.m. daily.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a new exhibition “Touching the Blue Void” through April 9. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Masks and social distancing will be required. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
April 3
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
April 7
April 9
April 10
April 14
April 16
April 17
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield will host Albert Fendig’s Annual Hofwyl Plein Air Affair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic site, 5556 U.S. Highway 17, Brunswick. Artists from around the area will be on hand to paint the location. The cost for artist entry is $25 per person, which includes lunch. The works will later be displayed in traveling show that will move throughout the area through the fall. For more information, call George Netherton at 678-778-8889 or email gnetherton@comcast.net.
April 21
