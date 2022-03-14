Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Georgann Eubanks at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The coast is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com or litguildssi.org.
Tuesday
The American Cancer Society will host its annual survivors’ dinner at 6 p.m. at Golden Isles Church of Go, 200 Boswell Road, Brunswick. To register, call 912-341-6477 or email lauren.mcgrath@gmail.com.
Thursday
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet, featuring “Unforgiven” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Dinner will be provided by Indigo Coastal Shanty and a talk on the movie will also be given. Tickets are $18 for the film, talk and meal. It’s $7 for the film alone. Reservations are due today. For more information, call 912-2622-6934 or visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Annual Hofwyl-Broadfield Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday March 15 to April 24 at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick. Guests will be given an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt map with instructions. The cost of admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors (62 and over), $5 youth (ages 6 to 17), and children ages 5 and under are free. For details, call 912-264-7333 or email bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its film series featuring “Stella Days” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theatre, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
Friday
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends Tour at 5:30 p.m. at the site. The cost is $20 per person. For reservations or more information, contact Bill Giles at 912-264-7333, bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will hold its monthly Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The meal consists of two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies, iced tea and dessert. The cost is $10. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912-264-1389 starting at 10:45 a.m. There will be free delivery on orders of six or more.
St. Marys Little Theatre will present Evening with the Stars at 7 p.m. March 18, 19, 25 and 26. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee show March 20 and 27. Twenty-two look and sound alike stars will perform. Admission is for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. For details, visit StMarysLittleTheatre.com.
Saturday
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Real Deal Country featuring singer Katie Deal at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Advance ticket prices vary on time of purchase and membership status. Advance member tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Advance Nonmember tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
March 20
The Coastal Coalition for Children will host its Taste of the Vine event from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frederica Golf Club on St. Simons Island. There will be wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, and entertainment. Tickets are $200 per person and all proceeds will benefit the non-profit’s programs for children.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome and the discussion is free but pre-registration is required at https://coastalgagensociety.org.
March 22
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “The Seagull” by Anton Chekov at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
March 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
March 26
American Legion No. 9, 4470 Hwy 17 N, Brunswick, will host a Breakfast with Veterans on from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the post. Veterans will eat for free and other meals will cost $6 per person. The public is invited. All proceeds go toward veterans programs and community outreach. For details, call 912-258-2014.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
March 26
St. Mary’s Little Theatre will hold auditions for “Southern Fried Funeral” at 11 a.m. at the Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. The show will be staged in mid-May. For details, email Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com or text 954-290-9873.
March 27
A book signing with Rhonda A. Jaudon, PhD, author of “Transforming My Attitude through Gratitude” from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Selden Park, 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick.
March 30
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
April 1
The Downtown Development Authority will host its monthly First Friday block party from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle Street in Brunswick. For more information, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends Tour at 5:30 p.m. at the site. The cost is $20 per person. For reservations and information, contact Bill Giles at 912-264-7333, bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1967 will celebrate its 55th class reunion on April 1 and 2. Class members interested in attending should reach out to Jan Gardner Sala at jan_bug@comcast.net or by phone 912-399-4047.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Julia Knowlton who will share “One Clean Feather,” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. There is a $10 cost for non-members. It is free for members. To register, visit Eventbrite.com.
Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department will host Movies at the Park featuring Encanto at 6 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. Admission and concessions are $1. Masks are encouraged.
April 1 to 3
Darien will host its 54th annual Blessing of the Fleet along the city’s waterfront, 1 Screven Dr., Darien. Food, music, and entertainment will be included in the three-day event. Vendors will also have wares for sale. At 2 p.m. April 3, the city’s shrimping fleet will be blessed. For details, visit mcintoshchamber.com/blessing-of-the-fleet.
April 2 and 3
Glynn Visual Arts will host its 27th annual Art in the Park Fine Art & Craft Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. More than 70 talented artists and artisans from around the region will display and available for purchase. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
April 3
Memory Matters will host a fundraiser titled Music and Memories at 4 p.m. at Musgrove Retreat and Conference Center on St. Simons Island. For details, visit Memory Matters’ Facebook page.
iCan Bike, sponsored by SOAR, will host a workshop for those with disabilities to learn to ride a bike. The program will run from April 4 to 8. For a registration form or further information, contact Doreen Sigman, camp director, at: sigman1@comcast.com or call 912-264-4550
April 9
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends Tour at 6:30 p.m. at the site. The cost is $20 per person. For reservations and information, contact Bill Giles at 912-264-7333, bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
April 11
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host a concert titled Light and Dark at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Ave., Brunswick. Selections will include pieces from Boulanger, Vasks, and Brahms. Adult tickets are $50 per person and $15 for students. For details, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
April 14
CASA Glynn will host its Luncheon and Fashion show at 11:30 a.m. in the Mizer Ballroom of the Cloister on Sea Island. Ticket prices vary depending on seating. For tickets, contact Lillian Clark at 912-571-1862.
April 16
The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Patriots Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A memorial ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a parade at noon at hte St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The event is free and open to the public.
April 22
The American Cancer Society will host its annual Relay for Life in-person at Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Road, Brunswick. To join or to donate, visit RelayForLife.org/GlynnGa.
April 23
The Magnolia Garden Club will host its Fairy Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at homes around downtown Brunswick. For tickets and further details, visit the garden club’s Facebook page.
April 26
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “God of Carnage” by Yasmina Reza at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For details or the Zoom link, email info@goldenislesarts.org.