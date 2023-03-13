Throughout March
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site will host its annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. It will continue each week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Admission is free for those 5 and under. It is $5 for youths (ages 6 to 17); $8 for adults; and $7 for seniors. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
March 13
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
March 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Robin M. Morris at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, room 108, 530 Beachview Drive. She is the author of “Goldwater Girls to Reagen Women” It is free for guild members and $10 for visitors. For reservations, visit litguildSSI.org.
The Jekyll Singers will host their spring concert titled “An American Garden, at 7 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. The concert is open to all and goodwill offerings are welcome.
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Hall, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick. Police officers will report on the latest activities in the area. All are welcome.
March 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will screen the film “Official Secrets” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested. For reservations, visit litguildSSI.org.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its SoundBites series titled From the Vault — Beatles and Broadway at 6 p.m. at Southeastern Bank, 21 Market St., St. Simons Island. A cocktail reception will follow the performance. Tickets are $55 per person and are available online. For details, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an Introduction to Computers Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at the library. Attendees will learn the basics to computers like email and Word Suite. The library will provide attendees computers for the workshop. Registration is required as space is limited. Those interested can contact Diana Graham at 912-279-3738 to reserve a spot.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Hardbacks are $4, and paperbacks are $2. All book sale proceeds will benefit St. Simons Island Library. Gently used book donations are appreciated. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
March 16
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting at 7 p.m at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The presentation will be about how abstract art has maintained a presence. Jim Squires PhD will discuss this as well as abstraction in photography. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
Village Creek Landing, 526 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island, will host Marchside Music with a number of bands throughout the month. From 5 to 9 p.m. Nigel Davis will perform during the weekly Golden Hour event. It is open to all. Jefecitas Gringa’s will offer food and beverages for sale.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host a program titled Reinvigoration of Archeology — Fort Frederica National Monument presented by Michael Seibert, the chief of resource management at Fort Frederica National Monument and Cumberland Island National Seashore. The free program will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Villa Ospo in the Jekyll Island Historic District. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “The Lady Eve,” from 1941, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets will include a meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty and a short talk. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Fort King George in Darien. Speaker for the evening will be Paul Foster, avid genealogist. He will speak on the currently popular subject of family research. Visitors are welcome.
March 17
The Island Players will stage “Fireflies” at 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 18 at the St. Simons Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be matinee shows at 3 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available at theislandplayers.com.
March 17 and 18
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Spring Pottery Sale from 4 to 7 p.m. March 17 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18. A variety of locally-made gifts and decor will be available. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
March 18
The Episcopal Church Women of Christ Church Frederica will host its annual Tour of Homes from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buses will shuttle participants from the church to Sea Island. Tickets are $75 per person. For more information, visit chirstchurchtourofhomes.org.
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
March 20
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
March 21
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Pamela Bauer Mueller at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, room 108, 530 Beachview Drive. She is the author of “The Sky is My Home.” It is free for guild members and $10 for visitors. For reservations, visit litguildSSI.org.
March 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4, and paperbacks are $2. All book sale proceeds will benefit St. Simons Island Library. Gently used book donations are appreciated.For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
March 23
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a “Pride and Prejudice” folk dancing workshop at 4 p.m. at the library. Registration is appreciated. Those interested can contact Diana Graham at dgraham@glynncounty-ga.gov via email or call 912-279-3738 to reserve their spot.
Village Creek Landing, 526 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island, will host Marchside Music with a number of bands throughout the month. From 5 to 9 p.m. David Owens will perform during the Golden Hour event. It is open to all. Jefecitas Gringas will offer food for sale.