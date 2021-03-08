Through March
Coastal Georgia’s Big Read event will hold events throughout the month. The book selected is “Circe” by Madeline Miller. For a complete listing of Big Read festivities, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Tails on the Trails, a virtual 5K to benefit the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, will be held through March 31. The registration will be held through March 26. The fee is $20. For details visit www.HSSCG.org/tails-on-the-trails.
Tuesday
The Big Read Movies at the Ritz will screen “The Witches” at 2 p.m. at the Ritz, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Masks are required for entry, and social distancing will be observed. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island Film Series presents “Philomena” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested. Masks are required. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church in downtown Brunswick. Casey Hill, a ranger at Fort Frederica, will present a program featuring the history of music. For more information or to attend a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
March 11
The Sons of the American Revolution, the Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host Peter Winn Martin, PhD., at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. He will discuss Liberty County’s Revolutionary War patriot Daniel Stewart. Martin’s book, “Far From Tranquil,” will be available for purchase. It is free and open to the public.
March 13
The 21st annual Father Daughter Purity Ball will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. Tickets are $75. Scholarships are available. For more information, visit www.goldenislespurityball.com or contact the Braveheart office at 912-466-0891.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, will host local families who will be distributing hot cocoa and donuts from 9 to 11 a.m. in the pumpkin patch site. The proceeds will go to support Ellie LeRoux, a local middle school student with cancer.
Downtown Brunswick will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with art, a 5K, beer runs and more. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a 5K hosted by SilverBluff Brewing Co. The deadline for registration will be March 10. Merchants will be participating in the festivities including Magnolia Market. Music will be available beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 8 p.m. Various bands will be on hand. For a complete list of festivities, visit facebook.com/silverbluffGA.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
March 14
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host a concert titled “Winds and Strings” at 3 p.m. on the Sea Island Green at Frederica Academy. Tickets are $50 per person. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, visit www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
March 16
Big Read Movies at the Ritz will feature “Beowulf” at 2 p.m. at 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The event is free. Social distancing and masks will be required. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
March 17
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
March 19
The Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department will host its Spring Movie Night featuring the children’s movie “Hop” at 6 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. The cost is $1 to enter and $1 for concessions. Seating will be by reservation only. Masks will be required. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit glynncounty.org.
March 20
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host “The Odyssey: A Staged Reading” at 7 p.m. at the Ritz, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Local actors will be featured. Social distancing and masks will be required. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
March 21
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host “The Odyssey: A Staged Reading” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Social distancing and masks will be required. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association’s exhibit “Dynamic Art” will available for viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District.
March 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
March 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Marie Bostwick and “The Restoration of Celia Fairchild” at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is free for guild members and $10 for guests. Reservations can be made at www.eventbrite.com. Masks will be required.