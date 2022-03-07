Monday
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The weaving group will present a program titled “Basketry — From Basic to Beautiful.” Members are asked to bring a completed project or a work in progress to share. Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated. Social distancing will be observed. Visitors are welcome.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
Tuesday
“Banning Beloved: Politics, Literature and Censorship,” a lecture by Nicole Pankiewicz, Ph.D. of the College of Coastal Georgia, will be given at 6 p.m. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Avenue, Brunswick. Tamara Daughtry will be the guest speaker sharing insights of the school’s art program. For more information or to attend a meeting, email brunswickwcga@gmail.com.
Thursday
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will host a reception opening for a new exhibition by artists Betty Oliver and Susan Rhyles titled “The Space Between” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the art center. The artists will offer a talk at 6:15 p.m. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Wanda Morris who will share her “All Her Little Secrets” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
March 10 to 13
The Georgia Tribute Festival, formerly the Georgia Elvis Festival, will be held at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. A number of performers will be on hand to perform various eras of Elvis Presley’s music. For details or to purchase tickets, visit tributefestival.rocks
March 11
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host it 47th Annual Arts Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Various items and art will be on hand for purchase. For details, visit jekyllartists.com.
March 11 and 12
Peaches to Beaches, a statewide yard sale, will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
March 12
The Brunswick Elks Lodge No. 691 will host a Craft Fair and Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. Table space is available for vendors at $25 each. For details, call 912-264-1389 or 912-270-6400.
Silver Bluff Brewing Co. will host its Saint Patrick’s Day 5K and Beer Mile Run beginning at 10 a.m. at 1325 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Prices vary depending on race and date of entry. For details, visit runsignup.com.
The Blue Door, 1706 Second St., Brunswick, will host Grammy winner Paul Nelson fora concert at 8 p.m. He will also teach a guitar master class at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the class; $25 for the concert; and $40 for both. For details visit LiveATTheBlueDoor.com or EventBrite.com for tickets.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends Tour at 5:30 p.m. at the site. The cost is $20 per person. For reservations and information, contact Bill Giles at 912-264-7333, bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
SoGlo Gallery/Brunswick Actors Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a book signing with award-winning actor Jason Woods, author of the children’s book, “Tinx Just Stinks & Charlie Doesn’t.” It is free. For details, visit jasonwoodsproductions.com or soglogallery.com.
March 13
Art Downtown, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host Jason Woods at 2 and 7 p.m. He will perform the one-man show “The Near Disaster of Jasper and Casper.” For details, visit soglogallery.com.
The Shoreline Dance Club will hold its monthly dance at the Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy, Brunswick, from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Ballroom music will be provided by Lorna Greenwood and light supper dinner provided. Contact Jim Kielt at 860-712-7747 or jim.kielt@yahoo.com for more information.
March 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Georgann Eubanks at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The coast is $10 for non-members and free to members. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com or litguildssi.org.
The Golden Isles Republican Women will host its monthly meeting at Bennie’s Red Barn, 5514 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be T.J. Hudson, Republican candidate for secretary of state. The cost is $23 and includes lunch, a beverage, dessert and gratuity. Reservations must be made by March 11. To secure a space, call Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807, 912-266-0466 or email gloriaburns@comcast.net
March 17
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet, featuring “Unforgiven” at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Dinner will be provided by Indigo Coastal Shanty and a talk on the movie will also be given. Tickets are $18 for the film, talk and meal. It’s $7 for the film alone. Reservations must be made by March 14. For more information, call 912-2622-6934 or visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Annual Hofwyl-Broadfield Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday March 15 to April 24 at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick. Guests will be given an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt map with instructions. The cost of admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors (62 and over), $5 youth (ages 6 to 17), and children ages 5 and under are free. For details, call 912-264-7333 or email bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
March 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its film series featuring “Stella Days” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theatre, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
March 18
St. Marys Little Theatre will present Evening with the Stars at 7 p.m. March 18, 19, 25 and 26. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee show March 20 and 27. Twenty-two look and sound alike stars will perform. Admission is for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. For details, visit StMarysLittleTheatre.com.