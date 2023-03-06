Throughout March
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site will host its annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. It will continue each week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Admission is free for those 5 and under. It is $5 for youths (ages 6 to 17); $8 for adults; and $7 for seniors. For details, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
March 6
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. “Introduction to Machine Embroidery” will be presented. Members will share examples of in-progress and completed projects. Visitors are welcome.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operates a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
March 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4, and paperbacks are $2. All book sale proceeds benefit St. Simons Island Library. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Jimmy Franklin, dean of Students of Tallulah Falls School, will be the guest speaker. If interested in attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
March 9
Village Creek Landing, 526 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island, will host Marchside Music with a number of bands throughout the month. From 5 to 9 p.m. Thunderbird Blues Band will perform during the weekly Golden Hour event. It is open to all. Greg’s Junkyard Dawgs will offer food and beverages for sale.
The St. Simons Island Spring Art Stroll will be held from 4 to 7 p.m and will include four galleries within walking distance of one another. Those are galleries are Anderson Fine Art Gallery, Anderson Abstract Gallery (Annex), ArtTrends Gallery and Wallin Gallery. The stroll will feature works by local, regional and nationally known artists. Refreshments will be served along the route.
The St. Simons Literary Guild will host its Meet the Author series featuring Jennifer Coburn at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. She will discuss her book, “Cradles of the Reich.” It is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. For details, visit litguildssi.org.
March 9 to 12
The Brunswick Tribute Festival, formerly the Georgia Elvis Festival, will feature a number of performances paying homage to musical legends like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Wayne Newton, Frank Sinatra and more. The performances will be held at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For a complete listing of shows, visit tributefestival.rocks/georgia.
March 10
The Island Players will stage “Fireflies” at 7:30 p.m. March 10, 11, 17 and 18 at the St. Simons Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be matinee shows at 3 p.m. March 12, and 19. Tickets are available at theislandplayers.com.
March 10 to 12
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host its annual Spring Art Show from noon to 5 p.m. March 10; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12 at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Various mediums will be on display and demonstrations will be held. For details, visit jekyllartists.com.
March 11
The Robert S. Abbott Institute’s Monthly Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Original Jay’s Seafood and Chicken, 1305 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The featured speaker will be Erika L. Turner, social worker. She will speak on “Women and Mental Health Issues” in celebration of International Women’s Month.
Golden Isles Woodworkers and Woodturners will meet at 10 a.m. at 1377 Cate Road, Brunswick. For details, visit GIWW.org.
March 12
Temple Beth Tefilloh will host its annual food festival from noon to 3 p.m. in Jekyll Square, next to Tipsy McSway’s in downtown Brunswick. Jewish food and music will be shared. For details, visit bethtefilloh.org.
The Shoreline Dance Club will hold its St. Patrick’s dinner dance from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Shrine Club, Hwy. 17, Brunswick. For details, contact Fred Cavedo at cavedof@gmail.com or call 843-259-9909.
March 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Robin M. Morris at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, room 108, 530 Beachview Drive. She is the author of “Goldwater Girls to Reagen Women” It is free for guild members and $10 for visitors. For reservations, visit litguildSSI.org.
The Jekyll Singers will host their spring concert titled “An American Garden, at 7 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. The concert is open to all and goodwill offerings are welcome.
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Hall, 3105 Wildwood Drive, Brunswick. Police officers will report on the latest activities in the area. All are welcome.
March 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will screen the film “Official Secrets” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested. For reservations, visit litguildSSI.org.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its SoundBites series titled From the Vault — Beatles and Broadway at 6 p.m. at Southeastern Bank, 21 Market St., St. Simons Island. A cocktail reception will follow the performance. Tickets are $55 per person and are available online. For details, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an Introduction to Computers Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at the library. Attendees will learn the basics to computers like email and Word Suite. The library will provide attendees computers for the workshop. Registration is required as space is limited. Those interested can call 912-279-3738 to reserve a spot.
March 16
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting at 7 p.m at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The presentation will be about how abstract art has maintained a presence. Jim Squires Ph.D. will discuss this as well as abstraction in photography. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
Village Creek Landing, 526 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island, will host Marchside Music with a number of bands throughout the month. From 5 to 9 p.m. Nigel Davis will perform during the weekly Golden Hour event. It is open to all. Jefecitas Gringa’s will offer food and beverages for sale.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host a program titled Reinvigoration of Archeology — Fort Frederica National Monument presented by Michael Seibert, the chief of resource management at Fort Frederica National Monument and Cumberland Island National Seashore. The free program will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Villa Ospo in the Jekyll Island Historic District. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “The Lady Eve,” from 1941, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets will include a meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty and a short talk. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.