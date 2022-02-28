Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host a Big Read Lecture at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
Wednesday
“Coping to Survive: A Psychological Perspective,” a lecture, featuring Aurora Ramos Nunez, Ph.D., psychology professor at the College of Coastal Georgia, at 5:30 p.m. The talk will be given at the St. Simons Island library. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Thursday
The School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia will host its Coastal Conversations on Leadership featuring Geoff Cottrill, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Topgolf Entertainment Group from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center. The event is free and open to the public. For more information email Professor Scott Williamson at swilliamson@ccga.edu.
American Legion No. 9, 4470 Hwy 17 N, Brunswick, is hosting a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $8; children will be admitted for $5. The meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread and a drink. Desserts are $1 extra. For details, call 912-258-2014.
Friday
The Downtown Development Authority will host its monthly First Friday block party from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle Street in Brunswick. Restaurants will host bands. Shops and galleries will also be open. For more information, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
March 4 to 6
The Westin Jekyll Island will host its Southern Drifter Music Festival featuring singers and songwriters from throughout the region. For details, visit southerndrifterfestival.com.
March 4
The Island Players will stage “Always a Bridesmaid” at 7:30 p.m. March 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19. Matinees will be staged at 3 p.m. March 6, 13 and 20. All shows will be held at the St. Simons Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Ticket prices range from $10 to $25. For details or to purchase tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.
March 5
The Golden Isles Rotary Club will host its annual Chili Cook-off from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the Golden Isles Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, 529 Beachview Drive; St. Simons Drug Co., 209 Longview Plaza; and The Club, 2929 Demere Road, all on St. Simons Island, or from any Golden Isles Rotary Club member. Adult tickets are also available for purchase on Eventbrite.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Highway 17 North, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends Tour at 5:30 p.m. at the site. The cost is $20 per person. For reservations and information, contact Bill Giles at 912-264-7333, bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
Jekyll Island will host the Georgia Sandman who will create a sand sculpture to commemorate Jekyll Island’s 75th anniversary of becoming state park. The project will begin at noon and continue to 3 p.m. at Great Dunes Park on Jekyll Island. It is free.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host Coastal Georgia in Silver Lines,” featuring the metalpoint drawings of Jeannine Cook from 3 to 8 p.m. at the center. Cook is a former McIntosh County resident who now resides in Mallorca, Spain. For more information, visit jeanninecook.com.
Wine, Women and Shoes, benefiting Hospice of the Golden Isles, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Frederica Golf Club on St. Simons Island. There will be silent and live auctions, a fashion show, raffles, and more. General admission is $150 per person and packages are available. For tickets or more information, visit winewomenandshoes. com/goldenisles.
March 7
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The weaving group will present a program titled “Basketry — From Basic to Beautiful.” Members are asked to bring a completed project or a work in progress to share. Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated. Social distancing will be observed. Visitors are welcome.
March 8
“Banning Beloved: Politics, Literature and Censorship,” a lecture by Nicole Pankiewicz, Ph.D. of the College of Coastal Georgia, will be given at 6 p.m. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
March 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Wanda Morris who will share her “All Her Little Secrets” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
March 11
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host it 47th Annual Arts Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Various items and art will be on hand for purchase. For details, visit jekyllartists.com.
March 12
The Brunswick Elks Lodge No. 691 will host a Craft Fair and Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. Table space is available for vendors at $25 each. For details, call 912-264-1389 or 912-270-6400.
Silver Bluff Brewing Co. will host its Saint Patrick’s Day 5K and Beer Mile Run beginning at 10 a.m. at 1325 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Prices vary depending on race and date of entry. For details, visit runsignup.com.
SoGlo Gallery/Brunswick Actors Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a book signing with award-winning actor Jason Woods, author of the children’s book, “Tinx Just Stinks & Charlie Doesn’t.” It is free. For details, visit jasonwoodsproductions.com or soglogallery.com.
March 13
Art Downtown, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host Jason Woods at 2 and 7 p.m. He will perform the one-man show “The Near Disaster of Jasper and Casper.” For details, visit soglogallery.com.