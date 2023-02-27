Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Tuesday
The Island Concert Association will host its free concert at 7 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. It will feature Arkai Music. The group includes Jonathan Miron, violinist; Philip Sheegog, cellist; and Jeremy Smith, percussionist.
Throughout March
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site will host its annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. It will continue each week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Admission is free for those 5 and under. It is $5 for youths (ages 6 to 17); $8 for adults; and $7 for seniors. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $4, and paperbacks are $2. All book sale proceeds will benefit St. Simons Island Library. Gently-used book donations are appreciated.For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
Thursday
The Glynn Academy Players will stage “Into the Woods” at 7 p.m. to 4 at Glynn Academy Memorial Auditorium at the school. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Adult admission is $15 and $7 for students and children.
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an opening reception for Kim Thayer from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. For details, visit SoGloGallery.com.
Friday
First Friday, a monthly downtown block party, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle and surrounding streets. For details, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
The 10th annual Jekyll Island Big Band Weekend will be held March 3 and 4. There will be a number of musical styles with dinner and dancing in the Jekyll Island Club’s Morgan Center. For more information, visit jekyllclub.com.
St. Marys Little Theatre will host its Evening with the Stars production at 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 at the Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. There will be matinee shows at 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Groups of ten or more receive a discount. For details or to purchase tickets, visit stmaryslittletheatre.com.
March 4
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
The Golden Isles Rotary Club will host its annual Red Hot Chili Cookoff from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Teams will serve up their best versions of chili for attendees to taste and vote on. Live music is also planned. Tickets are $10 for adults and are available at EventBrite.com.
Glynn Visual Arts will host its 70th anniversary gala Art of the Lowcountry from 6 to 10 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center, 610 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. The Phil Morrison Trio will perform. Tickets are $150 per person. There will be a live painting session, as well as silent and live auctions. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
March 5
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Katie Deal in “Crazy for Patsy Cline” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
March 6
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. “Introduction to Machine Embroidery” will be presented. Members will show fascinating examples of in-progress and completed items. Visitors are welcome.
March 9
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its author talk and book signing at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It will feature Jennifer Coburn who will discuss her book “Cradles of the Reich.” For details and tickets, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The St. Simons Island Spring Art Stroll will be held from 4 to 7 p.m and will include four galleries within walking distance of one another. Those are galleries are Anderson Fine Art Gallery, Anderson Abstract Gallery (Annex), ArtTrends Gallery and Wallin Gallery. The stroll will feature works by local, regional and nationally known artists. Refreshments will be served along the route.
The St. Simons Literary Guild will host its Meet the Author series featuring Jennifer Coburn at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. She will discuss her book, “Cradles of the Reich”. It is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. For details, visit litguildssi.org.
March 9 to 12
The Brunswick Tribute Festival, formerly the Georgia Elvis Festival, will feature a number of performances paying homage to musical legends like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Wayne Newton, Frank Sinatra and more. The performances will be held at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For a complete listing of shows, visit tributefestival.rocks/georgia.
March 10 to 12
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host its annual Spring Art Show from noon to 5 p.m. March 10; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12 at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Various mediums will be on display and demonstrations will be held. The Jekyll Island Singers will host a bake sale during the event. For details, visit jekyllarts.com.
March 12
Temple Beth Tefilloh will host its annual food festival from noon to 3 p.m. in Jekyll Square, next to Tipsy McSway’s in downtown Brunswick. Jewish food and music will be shared. For details, visit bethtefilloh.org.